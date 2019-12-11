Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Slams Arhaan Khan For 'Road Pe Thi' Comment

Rashami Desai is one of the most talked-about contestants from Bigg Boss 13. Recently, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan made rounds in the news for the ‘Road pe thi’ statement and the surrounding fiasco. Arhaan had said that "Khatam ho chuki thi Rashami Desai, Road pe thi" (She was done and was on the roads) Rashami Desai’s brother, Gaurav Desai, recently slammed Arhaan Khan for the remark he made. Here is all the information on the matter so far:

‘I’m sorry, but this is rubbish and very upsetting!’ Gaurav Desai

Slamming Arhaan Khan for the statement he made about his sister, Gaurav told a leading media portal that his sister was never on the road. He also added that he does not understand why Arhaan Khan is making such demeaning statements about his sister, Rashami Desai on national TV. Gaurav Desai also mentioned how it is not something that you usually hear from your partner. Gaurav Desai also said how the recent event that took place during the Weekend Ka Vaar was disturbing. Slamming Arhaan Khan’s statement, Gaurav Desai told that all this is rubbish and Rashami Desai has never been so deprived of being on the road.

Amidst all the happenings of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan made a revelation about Arhaan Khan’s marriage and his child. Post the disclosure, many reports have suggested that Rashami Desai’s mother and brother were not happy with the relationship of the celebrities. Speaking about it to a leading portal, Rashami Desai’s brother said that as a family, they want her to make the right decision. Gaurav Desai also added how his sister Rashami Desai has suffered a lot in the past. In conclusion, he said that they could not see Rashami Desai digging her own grave again, as it is upsetting.

Rashami Desai’s earliest presence on the screen can be marked with Sssshh… Phir Koi Hai. She is known widely for her performance in the Colors TV drama, Uttaran. She is making rounds in the news post her participation in Bigg Boss 13.

