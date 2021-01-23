Salt-N-Pepa's Former DJ Spinderella Claps Back At Biopic That Excluded Her

DJ Spinderella, a former member of Salt-n-Pepa, recently posted a long message on social media in response to her exclusion from all the aspects of Salt-n-Pepa’s biopic. She even expressed her feelings as to how she felt when she was wrongfully excluded from the biopic and mentioned how she will not be supporting this biopic. Have a look at what DJ Spinderella mentioned in her long Instagram post about Salt-n-Pepa’s biopic.

DJ Spinderella recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this in which she shared her feelings and views about the making of Salt-n-Pepa’s movie. In the caption, she stated that this message was for those asking or wondering about her involvement in Salt-n-Pepa’s Lifetime special. She then added a heartfelt message titled as a message to her followers and stated how often black women who had made meaningful contributions in the industry were left out of historical narratives. She then recalled her time with the band and added that when Salt-n-Pepa was building their legacy, which was rooting in empowering women, she couldn't have dreamt of the same group disempowering her. She then added how words could not fully express her disappointment when she learnt that a decision was made to move forward a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded her from every aspect of development and production while using all her images as she played an integral part of the group’s story and success.

DJ Spinderella also added how there was nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman and for that very reason, she would not be supporting the biopic. She stated that despite this, she wanted to offer a huge congratulations to the talented actors that played their roles including Monique Paul, whom she wished to share her true perspective with.

She then mentioned that she was grateful that she had managed to uphold a 30-year career of truly empowering women with her gift against all odds and assured that she would continue in her work and service. Adding to it, she shared how she was in the final stage of writing her memoir, her personal journey navigating through life, relationships and the industry that raised her. She continued as to how it had 30+ years of content and was ready to share it.

In the end, she thanked her family, friends and loyal followers of Team Spin and stated how she will forever be grateful to all of them and their support and love throughout the years.

All her fans were shocked to see her post and expressed their feelings in the comment section. Many of them came out in support of her and agreed with what she said. Have a look at the fans' reactions to DJ Spinderella's post.

Also Read 'Film Industry Should Seriously Think About Making Biopic On Dada Saheb Phalke': Grandson

Also Read 'Fauja': The Director-producer Trio Talk About Taking Fauja Singh's Story To The Audience

Salt-n-Pepa’s movie cast

Salt-n-Pepa’s movie cast includes actors namely Laila Odom, Arnold Pinnock, Jermel Howard, G.G. Townson, Cleveland Berto, Monique Jasmine Paul, Mandela Van Peebles, Eddie G., Jennifer Hui, and several others.

Also Read 'She Is ARMY': BTS Fans Excited After Finding US Vice President Kamala Harris Follows Band

Also Read BTS' V Clicks A Group Selfie With Chef Baek Jong Won Along With Band Members

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.