BTS' V Clicks A Group Selfie With Chef Baek Jong Won Along With Band Members

BTS has rapidly climbed the ladder of success and is recognised as one of the top South Korean music bands. They are followed by millions of fans all across the world and have released several hit albums. Each band member of the group has become immensely popular in South Korea and the band is religiously followed by fans on social media as well. Quite recently, their Twitter handle posted a few pictures of the band members along with another famous personality in their country – Baek Jong Won. Have a look at their pictures.

BTS’ V clicks a group selfie with Baek Jong Won

Baek Jong Won is regarded as one of the top chefs in his country, having gained a lot of popularity for his cooking skills. He is also a known entrepreneur in the food industry and is followed by a number of people as well. BTS recently shared a post which showed the famous chef spending time with the famous band in the kitchen, which happens to be the former’s area of expertise. One of the pictures was a selfie that was clicked by BTS’ V which featured all the band members along with the chef.

태형이가 찍어준 사진 📸📷📸📷

with 백쌤 😜💚🧡💙❤

햄 또 먹고싶다 😝💚❤💙💜 pic.twitter.com/FQ9XhafODE — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 20, 2021

Interestingly, everyone was seeing wearing an apron in the kitchen, except the chef himself. While the band members were happy to put on their aprons, Baek Jong Won did not see the need to do so, also provided that he knows his way around the kitchen. Suga was the only band member who was not present for Baek Jong Won Run BTS Ep 125. The group is seen in this photo with the star chef making ham for themselves.

While BTS has gained massive popularity worldwide over the last few years, they have been around since 2013. They have since then released various successful albums and performed together in a number of world tours as well. With the South Korean pop music expanding all over the world, BTS stands out as one band who happens to be one of the top forces who has accelerated this growing influence. The band came up with their latest albums last year titled Map of the Soul: 7 , Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey and Be.

