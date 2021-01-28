Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson And Eight More Actors Join 'Vikings: Valhalla' Cast

Historical period action drama series Vikings have recently concluded with its sixth and final season. A spin-off series, Vikings: Valhalla has been in development since last year under Netflix. Now the makers have announced its actors and plot details taking the work ahead.

Netflix's 'Vikings: Valhalla' cast add 10 actors

Netflix has recently announced its Vikings: Valhalla cast members. It includes Sam Corlett (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Leo Suter (The Liberator), Frida Gustavsson (Swoon), Bradley Freegard (Keeping Faith), Jóhannes Jóhannesson (Cursed), Laura Berlin (Immenhof – The Adventure of a Summer), David Oakes (The Pillars of the Earth) and Caroline Henderson (Tuya Siempre) are set as series regulars. Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead) and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen have joined Vikings: Valhalla cast in recurring roles.

'Vikings: Valhalla' cast character details

Sam Corlett will portray Leif Eriksson. He is a Greenlander, raised on the outer fringes of the known world. Leif comes from a tightly-knit family steeped in the old pagan beliefs. An intrepid sailor and physically tough, he is the entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change.

Frida Gustavsson will essay Freydis Eriksdotter. Fiercely pagan, fiery, and headstrong, she is a staunch believer in the old gods. Like her brother, Leif, Freydis reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.

Leo Suter will play Harald Sigurdsson. Born into Viking nobility, he is one of the last Viking berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious, and handsome, Harald is able to unite both followers of Odin and Christians.

Bradley Freegard is King Canute, the ruler of Denmark. A wise, savvy, and ruthless Viking leader. He keeps his friends close and enemies closer. Canute's ambitions will mold the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking age.

Jóhannes Jóhannesson essays Olaf Haraldson. He is Harald’s older half-brother. Olaf is physically huge and ambitious; he is a stern and unforgiving Viking. Olaf is an “Old Testament” Christian.

Laura Berlin will depict Emma of Normandy. The young, ambitious character is from the Norman court and of Viking blood. She is politically astute, and one of the wealthiest women in Europe.

David Oakes plays Earl Godwin. The ultimate survivor. Chief counselor to the King of England. Born on the political fringes, his cunning ways get him far.

Carole Henderson will appear as Jarl Haakon. A great warrior and tolerant leader, she rules Kattegat with a steady hand. Though Pagan, she has managed to keep Kattegat a city open to all faiths in a challenging time. She will become a powerful mentor to Freydis, who is drawn to her wisdom.

Pollyanna McIntosh is Queen Ælfgifu. Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark has a hand to play in the political power struggles unfolding in Northern Europe. She uses her charm and guile to great effect as she promotes the interests of her Mercian homeland and tries to assert herself in Canute’s growing power structure.

Asbjørn Krogh Nissen will be seen as Jarl Kåre. He presents a threat to the old pagan ways. Kåre is expected to appear as a threat to the Vikings.

Vikings: Valhalla will be set in the early 11th century featuring the most famous Vikings to have ever lived who will blaze a path through a world in the throes of violent change. It is created by screenwriter, Jeb Stuart and Michael Hirst. The series premiere date on Netflix is not yet announced, but it is expected to arrive in 2022.

Promo Image Source: samcorlett (biancagerasia) And fridargustavsson (rosengard) Instagram

