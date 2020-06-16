Sam Heughan Says He Still Craves A Taste Of 007 And Would Love To Try For The Role Again

Outlander actor Sam Heughan revealed that he was considered for the role of Agent 007 back in the day. He was, however, beaten at it by Daniel Craig who is expected to depart from the franchise after No Time To Die. Sam Heughan revealed, in an interview with a media portal,that he still craves the taste of the movie and would love to give it another try.

Sam Heughan would love to try again for 007

As Daniel Craig is expected to part from the franchise, there will be a void to fill. Talking about which, actor Same Heughan expressed his desire to give it another shot. He remembered how he was being considered for a Bond film and he still craves the taste of a Bond film. The actor further said to the media portal that it is every actor’s dream to star in a James Bond movie.

Sam Heughan told the media portal that he auditioned for the movie back when Bond 21 was being made. He added that it was the same time when Daniel Craig was cast in Casino Royale and many actors were looked at in the U.K.

The actor further told the portal that of course, it would be a dream role for him and that he would love to play a Scottish Bond (referring to his own nationality). Reportedly, Sam Heughan, Henry Cavill, and Sam Worthington, all were considered for the role of Bond in the film Casino Royale.

On another note, Henry Cavill had garnered a lot of appreciation for his recent series, The Witcher in which he played the lead role. The actor has also been seen in Man of Steel, Justice League among others. Sam Worthington has been featured in movies like Avatar, Clash Of Titans, The Shack among others. According to media portals, actors who are rumoured to be running for the next 007 include James Norton, Idris Elba, Richard Madden, and Tom Hiddleston.

On another note, Sam Heughan is a Scottish actor who is best known for the portrayal of character Jamie Fraser in Outlander. He has also been seen movies like A Princess for Christmas, When the Starlight Ends, and The Spy Who Dumped Me. The actor has won People’s Choice Award for Favourite Sci-fi/fantasy actor.

