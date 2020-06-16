This Day That Year: Ranveer Singh At Cricket World Cup & More That Happened On June 16

Several events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Jubin Nautiyal being accused of assault to World Cup win. Check out about a few events that happened on June 16 in the past few years. Read to know more.

This Day That Year, June 16

Jubin Nautiyal accused of assault and molestation

In 2018, a couple filed a police complaint against Jubin Nautiyal for assault and molestation. It was reported that the singer was celebrating his birthday with his family and friends. Shashank Malik who filed the complaint alleged that Nautiyal molested his friend and when confronted he attacked him. Malik said that the artist tried to take advantage of his partner when he stepped out for some work. However, Jubin Nautiyal also filed a complaint accusing the couple of attacking him. He alleged that the two had come to the party uninvited which was only for close friends and family members. The singer claimed that they attacked him when he confronted them. Jubin mentioned that they wanted to ruin him and his career.

Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan wishes Eid Mubarak

Eid-Ul-Fitr was celebrated on June 16 in 2018. Celebrities wished their fans on the auspicious occasion. Sonam Kapoor tweeted a picture with Eid Mubarak message and Kriti Sanon shared her picture on Instagram in which she is seen covering her face. Varun Dhawan shared his picture wearing a white kurta. Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza also wished their fans.

Eid Mubarak! Wishing all of you an auspicious Eid. pic.twitter.com/X2NErz5rwm — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 16, 2018

Ranveer Singh at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Ranveer Singh was seen attending the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Cricket World 2019. Ranveer also interacted with Indian Team cricketers.

Look who gave a low down of the BIG CLASH between India & Pakistan LIVE from Old Trafford before the start of the game - @RanveerOfficial himself #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #CWC19 🇮🇳💙😎👌 pic.twitter.com/NaNKOY5YEw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and others wish Father’s Day

In 2019, Father’s Day was on June 16. Bollywood celebrities expressed their love for their dad as they shared pictures on Instagram. Sara Ali Khan posted several pictures from her childhood with father Saif Ali Khan that grabbed much attention. Ranveer Singh shared a throwback picture of his dad’s teenage years and hinted that he is inspired by him. Alia Bhatt posted a black and white picture of her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Salman Khan shared a picture in which he is seen with father Salim Khan and brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor wished their dad, producer Boney Kapoor.

