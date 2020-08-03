Sam Neill From Jurassic Park Reveals He Will Be "facing Off Dinosaurs Once Again"

Sam Neill, who is one of the beloved characters from Jurassic Park, recently announced on Twitter that he will soon face off against dinosaurs this week. According to a news portal, Sam Neill is all set to reprise his role as paleontologist Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic World: Dominion. The actor seemed quite excited as he made the announcement and tweeted a picture of himself with a hat from his look in Jurassic Park. Fans were extremely happy to know that the shootings for the new Jurassic movie will begin this week and expressed their excitement in the comments.

Sam Neill from Jurassic Park reveals that he will be "facing off dinosaurs once again"

In the tweet, Sam Neill wrote, “Hold onto your hats” thus making an implication to his look from the picture he shared below the tweet. The actor then continued to say that he is getting his old role back and thus reprising his role as the adventurous and Palaeontologist from the first Jurassic Park Films. Neill then wrote that he will be facing off with the dinosaurs once again as in he will begin the filming process this week. This was a huge announcement by Sam Neill as his fans knew that they wouldn't have to wait long until the release of Jurassic World: Dominion.

Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet .Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow I'm obviously a little more ...grizzled now.. pic.twitter.com/zYtG5uadB2 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) August 2, 2020

Sam Neill wrote that he is quite excited to work once again in on Jurassic World: Dominion. He added the words “Best Yet” thus implying that his upcoming Jurassic film is probably going to turn out to be the best for him. He continued and said that he is excited as well as terrified.

In conclusion, the actor wrote that the things will kill, implying that the dinosaurs in the upcoming Jurassic film will be ferocious and brutal, providing an insight into what one can expect from the film. Bryce Dallas, Neill’s co-star confirmed that the shooting for Jurassic World: Dominion will resume soon. According to a news portal, the shooting of the film had been halted since March, due to the Coronavirus. However, as things return to normalcy. The shootings too may begin soon enough. Fans of the Jurassic film series have been quite excited for the new film and with the inclusion of a classic actor from the series like Sam Neill, fans have gotten eager to watch the film as soon as possible.

