Karishma Tanna Serves Chai & Biscuit To Her Building's Staff; Urges Fans To Help People

Due to Coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide lockdown has been imposed. People are not allowed to move out of their houses unless absolutely necessary. Amidst that, people have been extending their hands towards the people who are working to provide the essential services to the public. Lately, actor Karishma Tanna took to her Instagram account, where she shared with her fans how she made some tea and gave biscuits to the guards of her building. Read on to know more.

Karishma Tanna serves tea, biscuits and bread

In this picture, Karishma can be seen making tea for her building's security staff. The story posted by her shows how she is doing her bit to serve the people who are serving her and the general public. Given below is a post shared by the actor, where she has urged her fans to extend their support to people who are selflessly taking care of us and are not going home in order to make our lives easier. Karishma Tanna has sent out a message that even a small act of kindness and a sweet gesture can make anyone's day better. Therefore, we must act humanely and do the best we can to show kindness towards other human beings in these tough times.

Karishma Tanna can be seen standing with her building's security team as they hold teacups and biscuits and bread in their hands. She wrote in her caption and urged her fans to extend a helping hand towards people who are serving them in these tough times. Actor Karishma can be seen wearing a black v-neck top and tan coloured narrow legged pants. She was also wearing a pair of sliders and had left her hair open.

Fans react

As soon as she posted the photos, fans reactions started coming in. Many co-stars of the actors praised her for her deed and encouraged her for the same. Fans also started commenting on the post. There were many fans who praised the actor and got inspired for the same. Check out those comments below.

Image Credits: Karishma Tanna Instagram

