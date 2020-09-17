Samuel L. Jackson Spreads Awareness About Voting, But With A Twist; See Post

Samuel L. Jackson recently made it to headlines for his latest Tweet to spread awareness about voting. He opted to make his words a bit sarcastic telling his followers that he will teach them to swear in 15 different languages if they did vote. This has been loved by the internet users. Read more to know about Samuel L. Jackson’s latest Tweet about voting.

Listen up - If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages. Go to https://t.co/nVk8WzUm8N now! pic.twitter.com/g4eUmHwuP9 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 14, 2020

Samuel L. Jackson offers to teach swearing on Twitter

Samuel L. Jackson recently took to his Twitter account to share a couple of words about voting. He wrote, “Listen up - If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages. Go tohttp://headcount.org/samjackson now!’ The link shared by the Snakes on A Plane star takes the users to a HeadCount that will tell them if they are registered to vote. Seeing a swearing crash course from Samuel L. Jackson is certainly not shocking as he was the third actor who has sworn the most times on-screen. This list was released in 2020 by Buzz Bingo and it claims that the actor swore 301 times in his movies. But he certainly could not overtake the Wolf Of Wall Street stars including Jonah Hill (376 times in films) and Leonardo DiCaprio who found himself on the second position (361 times in films).

More about Samuel L. Jackson

Currently, Samuel L. Jackson is prepping up for his upcoming Marvel release called, What If. A number of new projects have been kickstarted by the MCU. This is because of the start of a new ear called Phase 4. Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced some release dates for the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 06, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 07, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: Nov 05, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder: Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Mar 25, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 06, 2022

Captain Marvel 2: Jul 08, 2022

