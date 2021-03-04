San Andreas Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Roles They Played

The Hollywood movie San Andreas is a disaster film directed by Brad Peyton and written by Carlton Cuse. The plot of the film revolves around an earthquake that takes place because of the San Andreas Fault. It destroys Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. In the movie, a rescue helicopter pilot decides to save his wife and his only daughter who are far away from him. On his way, he saves several lives with his courageous acts. The cast of San Andreas features Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino and Alexandra Daddario in the lead roles. Read on to know more about the San Andreas cast.

Also read | 'San Andreas' Cast: Know Who Starred In This 2015 Disaster-thriller Film

The cast of San Andreas

Dwayne Johnson as Raymond

The San Andreas cast features Dwayne Johnson in the lead role of Raymond 'Ray' Gaines. He is a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter-rescue pilot. He starts on a mission to save his wife from a tower with a helicopter and together they head onto the Coit Tower where they decide to meet their daughter. However, till the end, they find it difficult to reach her. Raymond and his wife are going through a divorce when the earthquake takes place.

Also read | 'Are We There Yet' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The 2005 Comedy

Carla Gugino as Emma Gaines

San Andreas characters also feature Carla Gugino as Emma Gaines. She is the estranged wife of Raymond. Even though the couple is going through a divorce they decide to save their daughter together. They work together to save several lives on their way and even steal a car to reach their daughter. Carla Gugino was also seen in films like Spy Kids and Watchmen.

Alexandra Daddario as Blake Gaines

San Andreas Characters also features Alexandra Daddario as Blake Gaines. Blake is with her mother Emma's boyfriend at his office when he abandons her to save herself. However, a young man named Ben Taylor and his younger brother accompany her to reach out to her parents. Blake is as strong and brave as her father. She uses her intellect to save them from various situations.

Also read | Ioan Gruffudd's Wife Alice Tweets About Him Leaving Their Family, Says 'we Are Confused'

Hugo Johnstone-Burt as Ben Taylor

Hugo Johnstone-Burt is seen portraying Ben Taylor a young British engineer. He comes to the same office as Blake to seek employment with his young brother Ollie. As they head out to search for her parents, Hugo injures himself to save Blake. He soon falls in love with her during the disaster. Hugo Johnstone-Burt was also seen in films like Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears and Careless Love.

Art Parkinson as Ollie Taylor

Art Parkinson is Ben's younger brother Ollie Taylor. He is as brave as Blake and helps her out with his elder brother. He also helps his brother Ben to impress her. Art Parkinson was seen in films like Dracula Untold, Zoo and Kubo and The Two Strings.

Also read | Scott Stapp, The Lead Vocalist Of Rock Band Creed, To Play Frank Sinatra In Reagan Biopic

Is Kevin Hart in San Andreas?

Kevin Hart is seen playing a firefighter dealing with a catastrophic earthquake. He is a colleague of Dwayne Johnson's character Raymond Gaines. However, he does not have a major role in the film and only made a cameo for a few seconds.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.