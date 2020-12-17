Scott Stapp, The Lead Vocalist Of Rock Band Creed, To Play Frank Sinatra In Reagan Biopic

Creed as a band has amassed a huge fan following because of their rock and heavy metal songs. Creed’s lead singer and vocalist os Scott Stapp. In what comes as a surprising news piece of news, Scott Stapp has been roped in to play the character of Frank Sinatra in the upcoming biopic of Ronald Reagan's biopic. Read ahead to know more.

Creed’s Scott Stapp to play Frank Sinatra

According to a report by Billboard, Scott Stapp, the lead vocalist of the rock band Creed will make his feature film debut by essaying the character of the iconic singer Frank Sinatra. Creed’s Scott Stapp will the playing Sinatra in the upcoming biopic of Ronald Reagan. Frank Sinatra had publicly endorsed Reagan in the election of 1980.

Frank Sinatra had also donated four million dollars for his campaign as well. Ronald Reagan had later awards Sinatra Presidential Medal of Freedom. The character of Ronald Reagan will be played by Dennis Quaid in the biopic.

In a statement to Billboard, Stapp has said that Frank Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint. He was all praise for the legendary singer as he called him to be having a steely and stylish swagger. He further said that he was blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production and was excited to join the cast as well.

The movie will also feature a scene where Scott Stapp in the character of Frank Sinatra will be playing at the Cocoanut Grove. This was the time when Ronald Reagan was the president of the Screen Actors Guild. The club was known to be buzzing with a lot of Hollywood celebrities all the time.

Reagen biopic cast includes Penelope Ann Miller in the role of Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari in the role of Reagan's first wife Jane Wyman, Kevin Dillon in the role of Jack Warner. Jon Voight will be seen in the role of KGB agent who tracked Reagan for decades. Reagen biopic will also reunite Dennis Quaid with director Sean McNamara after the popular movie Soul-Surfers and Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!

The report by Billboard also had a quote from Sean McNamara which said that he is excited to have Scott on board of the film. He, too, was all praise for Scott as he said that the vocalist is known for his high energy performances. He also added that it was a thrill to see him change the gears to justify Frank Sinatra’s character.

