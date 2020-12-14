Bugs Bunny Gets A New Voice Actor For Upcoming 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Film

The much-awaited film Space Jam will now see a new Bugs Bunny voice actor taking up the mantle to play the notorious rabbit. Voice actor Eric Bauza from Toronto will now be playing Bugs Bunny in the new Space Jam movie. Space Jam: A New Legacy is all set to become the next Space Jam movie after the first one featured Michael Jordan. The new film will be featuring LeBron James and thus fans of the film are quite excited to watch what the new movie will bring to the screen.

Bugs Bunny gets a new voice actor for an upcoming film

The Bugs Bunny voice actor spoke to CP24 and expressed his love for animation and edgy cartons. He also mentioned that he loves Looney Toons and therefore is quite excited to play the role of Bugs Bunny for the film. Eric mentioned that he grew up watching the iconic character back from 1996. He told the portal that he was still in high school at the time when he began watching the show and became a fan of it. He further claimed that he and his brother often watched the Bugs Bunny and Tweety shows every Saturday morning. Thus the voice actor expressed that being a fan he was quite delighted to take up the role he was offered.

COVID-19 PSA from Bugs Bunny.. 🐰🥕 pic.twitter.com/cIxsGdKMFT — Eric Bauza (@bauzilla) March 19, 2020

Back in March Eric Bauza out a Public service announcement for kids. In the small advert, the actor uses his voice to urge kids to wash their hands as if they are washing ten carrots. He put his voice to good use and was appreciated on social media for his noble efforts. Further on Eric has previously worked with other Looney toons characters such as Daffy Duck, Tweety and Marvin the Martian. The voice actor will finally offer his voice for a film in Space Jam: A New Legacy and thus spoke about achieving dreams to the news portal mentioned above. Eric advised all the people struggling in the voice acting industry to not give up and follow their passion. He also mentioned that if one finds it intriguing, one must study up on the original classic. He then ended his statement by saying if one takes themselves out of the equation they will always wonder “what if” thus one must never give up.

