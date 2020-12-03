Emma Stone Exits Damien Chazelle's Babylon; Margot Robbie In Talks To Star With Brad Pitt

Babylon is an upcoming R-rated period drama film. Directed by Damien Chazelle, it was set to star Emma Stone in a pivotal role, along with Brad Pitt. However, with the latest development on the project, Stone has opted out of the movie, and the role is eyeing to be recast with Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie in early talks to replace Emma Stone in Babylon co-starring Brad Pitt

Deadline recently reported that Emma Stone will be stepping out from Babylon helmed by Damien Chazelle. The actor will be missing the opportunity of reuniting with her La La Land filmmaker. The reason for Stone departing from the project is said to be scheduling conflict. Paramount Pictures and Chazelle are currently in early discussion with Margot Robbie to play the female lead role. If all goes well, Robbie will be seen together with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, Brad Pitt, who has been attached with the project for around a year when Paramount acquired the rights.

Babylon's plot is said to show the changing moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent films to talkies. It will feature a mix of real-life as well as fictional characters. The movie currently has Christmas 2021 release date, but it was set before the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and a change could happen. The project will be filmed in California as the film commission has awarded it a tax credit of $17.5 million. The commission estimated that the movie will generate $83.4 million in “qualified spending” – defined as below-the-line-wags to the workers of the Golden State along with their vendors, but the allocation was contingent on production starting within 180 days, reported Variety. Tobey Maguire, Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt produces the movie.

Margot Robbie will next be seen in DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film The Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn. She will reprise her role as Harley Quinn, playing the character for the third time. The movie is set to arrive in cinemas on August 6, 2021.

Emma Stone will appear next in the crime comedy film Cruella helmed by Craig Gillespie. It is based on Cruella de Vil character, introduced in The Hundred and One Dalmatians novel in 1956 by Dodie Smith and Walt Disney’s 1961 animated movie One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Stone plays the titular role in the movie which is scheduled to release on May 28, 2021.

