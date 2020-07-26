Sandra Bullock Celebrates Her 56th Birthday, Here's Everything You Need To Know About Her

Academy Award-winning actor Sandra Bullock celebrates her 56th birthday on July 26, 2020. Born in Virginia, Sandra made her first stage appearance at age five in an opera in Germany. She later became widely popular for her stint in the 1994 hit Speed. She is one of the most versatile actors of the Hollywood film fraternity. From essaying the role of an astronaut to being a hopeless romantic, she has several unconventional roles to her credit. On the occasion of Sandra Bullock’s birthday, here’s taking a quick look at her stellar journey.

Early Life

Sandra’s mother Helga Mathilde Meyer was an opera singer and her father John Bullock was an army employee. For 12 years, Sandra was raised in Nuremberg. She attended Washington-Lee High school. After graduation in 1982, she completed her BFA in Drama from East Carolina University. Sandra performed in multiple theatre productions and later moved to Manhattan, where she worked as a bartender, cocktail waitress as she auditioned for roles in movies

Career

Sandra Bullock made her Hollywood debut with a minor role in the 1987 thriller movie Hangmen. Her stint in the action thriller Speed became a turning point in her career. She established herself as a bankable star by essaying roles in several hit romantic comedy films like While You Were Sleeping, Hope Floats, and many more.

In the following decade, she garnered rave reviews for performance in films like Two Weeks Notice, Miss Congeniality, The Heat, The Proposal and more. Now, she has become one of the highest-paid actors of the industry which several accolades in her kitty. The science-fiction thriller film Gravity became her highest-grossing live-action release. She was last seen on the silver screen in 2018’s post-apocalyptic horror thriller film Bird Box.

Marriage & Children

Bullock got married to Jesse James back in the year 2005. However, her marriage was nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Several speculations of infidelity arose against her husband. The couple hit rock bottom and filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalised on June 28, 2010, citing “conflict of personalities” as the reason. Sandra Bullock has two adopted children, who she raises as a single parent.

