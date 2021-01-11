'Got Pumped': Sanjay Dutt's First Reaction On Hearing About His Role In 'K.G.F: Chapter 2'

One of the most awaited upcoming movies of 2021 is K.G.F: Chapter 2. It has Yash reprising his role as Rocky and he will face a new villain in the form of Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt. Now the latter has shared his first reaction when he was offered the character.

Sanjay Dutt reveals his first reaction when he heard about his role in KGF Chapter:2

Sanjay Dutt will be playing the baddie Adheera in K.G.F: Chapter 2. His look and character have already generated a huge hype among the audiences. He disclosed his initial response when he heard about the role in the movie. The actor said that it is after a long time that such a role was offered to him, and he got “pumped and excited” for it. Sanjay mentioned that Adheera is strong and he was charged up to play the role. It was an “immediate yes” from him, the Dhamaal star noted.

Sanjay Dutt’s role in KGF 2 as Adheera is the uncle of the antagonist in the first movie, Garuda (Ramachandra Raju). The latter was declared as the rightful heir of the Kolar Gold Field which upset Adheera, who planned to kill him but failed. Now as Rocky has slain Garuda and taken the throne, Adheera in KGF 2 is expected to make a comeback to get what is rightfully his.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is a period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel. Along with Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the cast also includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, and others. The project was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on October 23, 2020. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sequel film will be dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. A teaser trailer was recently dropped which increased the excitement among the fans. It crossed 100 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours, becoming the first teaser to do so. K.G.F: Chapter 2 release date is yet to be announced.

Quote accessed by PR

