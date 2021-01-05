Bradley Cooper's Birthday: Facts You Need To Know About 'American Hustle' Actor

American actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper is known for his stunning performances and has several awards to his kitty including two Grammys and a BAFTA Award. The eight-time Academy Awards nominee has appeared on the Forbes Celebrity 100 three times and on Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2015. On the actor's 46th birthday today, January 5, let's take a look at some unknown facts about the American Hustle actor which you probably didn't know about.

Bradley Cooper Trivia

According to a report by Factinate, Bradley Cooper had once revealed that since his mother kept his hair long as a child, it led to a lot of confusion regarding his gender during his childhood days.

The Star is Born performer didn't want to be an actor growing up, instead he aspired to train at a military academy and later become a ninja in Japan.

His father introduced him to films like The Elephant Man, which inspired him to be an actor. His parents were sceptical of his career choice until they saw him play the part of John Merrick in an excerpt from the play.

According to a report by the Insider, though his relationship with Irina Shayk is pretty well-known to his fans and followers, he was once married to Blue Bloods actor Jennifer Esposito in 2006. The couple headed for a divorce only four months after their marriage.

Bradley Cooper is very fluent in the French language, as he spent six months as an exchange student in Aix-en-Provence, France.

He made his television debut in 1999 with Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker in a brief role in the Sex and the City.

While studying acting in New York City, he worked part-time as a doorman.

He got a small part in the 2002 movie Changing Lanes, but his scenes were edited out of the movie. They were restored on the Blu-Ray releases after Cooper shot to fame.

Bradley had once revealed that popular Hollywood actor Jennifer Garner was one of the first people he met in Los Angeles and that she had very 'motherly instincts' towards him and wanted him to be alright.

Cooper hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in February 2009 and mocked actor Christian Bale. The two of them went on to work together in American Hustle.

For his work opposite Sandra Bullock in the comedy All About Steve, Cooper and Bullock received a Golden Raspberry Award for 'Worst Screen Combo'.

In 2014, Cooper received an Academy Award nomination for his role in American Sniper making him only the tenth actor in history to receive an Academy Award nomination in three consecutive years.

According to a report by Factinate, Bradley Cooper has repeatedly referred to Robert De Niro as a source of inspiration for his career.

People magazine crowned Bradley Cooper with the coveted the Sexiest Man Alive title in the year 2011.

Bradley Cooper has expressed he feels grateful to have such a close relationship with his family, and especially his mother, Gloria Campano, who he regularly brings to events as his date.

Image Credits: bradleycooper_original Instagram account

