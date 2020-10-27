Javi Marroquin Deletes His Instagram After Breakup With Lauren Comeau

Javi Marroquin and his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry featured in Teen Mom together a few years ago. Recently, he broke up with his long-time girlfriend Lauren Comeau after an incident that took place in his life this year. He immediately deleted his Instagram account as he was going through a bad phase.

Javi from Teen Mom gets his Instagram account deleted

InTouch Weekly recently reported that the Teen Mom's star Javi Marroquin recently deleted his Instagram account hinting about a breakup with longtime girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. He was last seen promoting his virtual player game on his Instagram. He shared an invite to everybody in his story last week. Although his account is deleted, Lauren, his ex-girlfriend's Instagram page is still accessible and has a lot of pictures of their son Eli.

He was previously married to Kailyn Lowry and had a son with her named Lincoln. In a Teen Mom episode earlier this month, Lowry had mentioned that she and Javi Marroquin had hooked up recently after their divorce while he was still dating Lauren. They soon split and Lauren went to Maine to spend time with her family with Javi decided to stay in Delaware. On October 19, he had mentioned on his Instagram live that he was struggling in his relationship and has decided to be more inclined towards religion now.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau's breakup

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau have been together for a long time now and have a son together. The two had got engaged last year even after Javi cheated on her with another woman in their house. She forgave him and still remained engaged to him. However, in October this year, his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry in an episode of Teen Mom's claimed that she and Javi tried to hook up in a gas station parking lot while Lauren was busy with their son at home.

He was very upset about the same and said that this would be the last time that he would be mentioned in any show. He wanted to live a private life henceforth. This is speculated to be one of the main reasons the couple split up and had a bad phase. However, a few hours after that episode of Teen Mom's released, Kailyn apologised to Lauren and said that she did not deserve such humiliation because of her husband. She also added that she spoke to Lauren on a phone call about the same.

