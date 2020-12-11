Tom Hiddleston Returns As The God Of Mischief In First Loki Trailer; Release Month Out

Loki is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. It has Tom Hiddleston making a comeback as the titular character. Now an exclusive clip and Loki release date is revealed by the makers.

Loki Trailer and premiere month out

Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day recently concluded and its subsidiary Marvel Studios revealed several projects. It includes the first Loki trailer marking Tom Hiddleston’s return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as God of Mischief. He is back and will be stepping out of his big brother, Thor’s shadow.

The series takes place right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. As Loki gets his hand on the tesseract, he gets transported to an unknown deserted land. The character is then seen as a prisoner, being caught by a TVA agent, Mobius M. It looks like all of Loki’s past will be relived as the agent goes through his memory. He might get torched at the place. On the other hand, an unknown character is causing a threat. Ahead, Loki trailer has thrill, suspense, action with the character getting his knives back. In the end, the Bifrost light takes him from the midair. Now the scene raises many questions, as will Loki return to destroyed Asgard? Who is controlling the Bifrost? Will Hela make a comeback? And more. Loki release date is set to be in May 2021. Check out the exclusive clip below.

Loki cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant in undisclosed roles. They will be making their debut in the MCU. The TVA introduced in the trailer is the Time Variance Authority. It is an organization that monitors the multiverse and can snip timelines if they are deemed too dangerous to exist. The God of Mischief is said to appear at different times in history and influence major events.

Kate Herron will be directing all the episodes of Loki with Michael Waldron as the writer. Both serve as executive producers on the show. It commenced filming in January 2020 but was halted in March due to coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. The series resumed shooting in September in Atlanta. An exact Loki release date on Disney+ is not revealed. Now it is possible that Tom Hiddleston could play the role further in more MCU projects, returning with his brother Thor, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth.

