Here Is The Spider Man 3 2021 Cast List And All You Need To Know About Them

Spider Man is one of the most famous characters of Marvel comics and has had multiple reboots with different actors portraying this role. Marvel Films took up this character for its own solo movies in the year 2017 after the character had already appeared previously in Caption America: Civil War. It was followed by another sequel last year, titled Spider Man: Far From Home. It has been recently announced that the character will be returning with another sequel in 2021 and there has been excitement for Spider Man 3 cast. Here is the cast of Spider Man 3 2021.

Spider Man 3 2021 cast

Tom Holland as Spider Man

Tom Holland will reprise the lead role of this film, as expected. He is among the several young actors in the Spider Man 3 cast. His previous portrayals of Peter Parker and Spider Man has collectively received good reviews from fans and critics. He has appeared in more Marvel films such as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and also in Dolittle.

Zendaya as MJ

Zendaya will portray the role of MJ who was previously the love interest of Spider Man and is now his girlfriend. She has also appeared in the previous Spider Man films and has worked in The Greatest Showman along with other films. She has also appeared in television shows such as Dancing With The Stars.

Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro

Jamie Foxx is one of the most experienced and well-known actors in the Spider Man 3 2021 cast. He is playing the role of Electro who becomes a powerful creature by accident and possibly a negative character. He has appeared in a number of films, with his most memorable performance coming in the movie Django Unchained.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange will also be making an appearance in the movie, it has been revealed. He will reprise his mystic superhero character once again. Benedict has worked in other films such as Doctor Strange, Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War as well. He is best known for his role as Sherlock, in the series of the same name.

Marisa Tomei as Aunt May

Marisa Tomei will portray the role of May, Peter’s aunt. She has appeared in the last two Spider Man films as well. She has worked in a number of films such as Grace Is Gone and Wild Hogs.

Jacob Batalon as Ned

Like Marisa, Tom and Zendaya, Jacob has also appeared in both the previous two Spider Man films. He has played the role of Ned, Peter Parker’s best friend. He has worked in other films such as Let It Snow, and more.

