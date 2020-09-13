5 Revelations Scarlett Johansson Has Teased About The Upcoming 'Black Widow' Movie

Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After being killed in Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character will make her last appearance in the MCU in Black Widow. Marvel's next movie is currently scheduled to release on November 6, 2020. Ahead of its release, Scarlett Johansson made a couple of revelations to tease the upcoming Black Widow movie, take a look.

Feminist theme in 'Black Widow'

During an interview with Empire, Scarlett Johansson spoke about the feminist theme in Black Widow. She disclosed that the film is very much reflective of what’s going on in regards to the Time’s Up movement and the #MeToo movement. She also added that the film's director Cate Shortland wanted to make a movie about women who are helping other women and women who lift other women up out of a very difficult situation.

'Black Widow' has family drama

Scarlett Johansson recently talked about the family angle of the film. As seen in the trailers released, Black Widow reunites with her family. Talking to Total Film Magazine, she revealed that one of the angles of the film is family. She further added that the theme in the movie will show, what is family, how it defines them, how their past defines them, how their family makes up who they are and what could be for better or worse.

Knew about Black Widow's death

Talking to Empire Magazine, Scarlett Johansson revealed that she knew about Black Widow’s death in the MCU while shooting for Avengers: Infinity War. She talked about her conversation with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige ahead of shooting for the film. The actor also mentioned that Feige called her and said that they were at a place where there were going to be big sacrifices and big losses. She stated that they had all anticipated the decision.

Natasha's character

Scarlett Johansson was recently interviewed by Empire Magazine. During the chat session, she opened up about her character Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. She remembered someone recently asking her if Natasha was a feminist. Scarlett replied saying, of course, she is. Johansson also added that Natasha Romanoff being a feminist was obvious with the question being kinda silly.

'Black Widow' has a deeper message

In an older interview with Parade, Scarlett Johansson spoke about Black Widow. She said that the film has a deeper message than anything she did earlier. The actor also added that the film is very much about self-forgiveness and accepting decisions that were made for her.

