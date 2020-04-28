Scarlett Johansson Was The Second Choice For 'Black Widow', But It Does Not Affect Her

Scarlett Johansson managed to make it to the headlines after speaking to an entertainment magazine about her superhero avatar, Black Widow. She revealed to a media portal that the makers wanted to bring in someone else for the project but were not able to do so. She revealed that Emily Blunt was supposed to be the Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff but was not able to do the same due to her prior commitments. Thus, the makers opted for Scarlett and she certainly has no problem being the second choice. Read more to know about Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett Johansson on her superhero avatar, Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson revealed that she had initially met the Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau and had an amazing meeting about her role and the film. She said that she was really excited to work with him and had said that even if this didn't work out, she's an actor for hire, so they could call her anytime. Scarlett also said that the best acting call one can receive is after they have been rejected for something and eventually manage to get it. She said being the second choice certainly had her appreciate the role more. She ended the conversation by saying, “I’ve basically made a career out of being the second choice.”

More about Marvel's movies

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced some release dates for the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 06, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 07, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: Nov 05, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder: Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Mar 25, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 06, 2022

Captain Marvel 2: Jul 08, 2022

