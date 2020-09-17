Scarlett Johansson Speaks On Black Widow's Death & What's Next For Her As Natasha Romanoff

Scarlett Johansson spoke about the death of Black Widow and her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett Johansson’s characters dies in the film, sacrificing herself for the soul stone. This led to fans getting upset due to the fact that Scarlett’s character never got a proper funeral as Tony Sark did. Thus, Scarlett Johansson weighed in on this conversation and spoke about the death of her character.

Scarlett Johansson sheds light on the fate of Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson spoke to Total Film magazine and mentioned that the sacrifice Natasha made was something that she always knew of and it was an active choice. She further added that she personally loved Natasha as a character, however, it was her choice to die in that way. Scarlett Johansson argued about the destiny of her character and said that her death seemed very much “in-character” to make the ultimate sacrifice for the soul stone.

Scarlett Johansson said that Natasha had already made peace with her decision as she had prepared for it all along. The actor continued to say that in some ways, Natasha knew that her sacrifice was kind of her destiny all along. Scarlett Johansson called the ideals of Natasha weird in a poetic way. The actor then pointed out other films where Natasha had always made a crucial choice. She added that Natasha had always been the one to make a choice and thus that was what led her up to make the ultimate and final choice.

Scarlett Johansson then went on to speak about her upcoming film Black Widow. She said that the movie offered a resolution for fans of the character. The director of the film also stated that the film would honour Natasha’s death in Endgame. Cate Shortland, the director of the film, said that the death of Natasha in Endgame gave a heart to the Black Widow film as it won’t wrap the story for her character. The director continued that they were focused on making the audience feel a certain way and not completely focusing on the narrative.

