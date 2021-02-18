Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Shares Why He Was Not Involved In Wedding Planning

Hollywood diva Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot last year in October. The couple had a beautiful wedding and wishes poured in from people around the world for the couple. As beautiful as their wedding was, Colin Jost has recently revealed that he was not very involved in the planning of his wedding.

Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost opens up on their wedding planning

In a recent interview with etonline.com, Colin Jost shared that he was not much involved in planning of his wedding. He said that he does not pretend to know much about things or his taste in things. He is happy to rely on someone who has a much better taste and knowledge of things, and that is what he has learned in his general life, added the Saturday Night Live writer.

He also shared that he would always have someone else tell him about things like what shirt to wear. He was happy too have left the wedding planning to the professionals and does not regret how the wedding turned out to be. The report mentioned that this was not because he wanted all the decisions to be made by Scarlett Johansson but he was just thinking more about their marriage than their wedding. Talking about it, Colin Jost said that he did not grow up fantasising about his dream wedding, he rather imagined his dream partner and not his dream wedding.

He further added that there are a lot of details that he just did not even consider. In his interview, he has seemingly admitted that he was focused on making Scarlett Johansson his wife than picking his tuxedo or flowers. Talking about that decision, Jost shared that he was much happier about getting that right than any of the other things.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's wedding

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's wedding took place during the pandemic last year. The couple had announced their marriage through an Instagram post on Meals on Wheels. Talking about his first year of marriage, Colin Jost called his first year of marriage a good one and shared that if one can make it through this situation then it is a good sign.

