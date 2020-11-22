Scarlett Johansson-Colin Jost's Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Their Wedding

The Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson got married to SNL writer-comedian Colin Jost and broke many hearts. The duo had been dating for 3 years before they got hitched in October this year. Take a look at Scarlett and Colin's relationship timeline, from the time they met till the time they got married.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: When did they first meet?

According to Insider, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost first met in 2006, as recalled by Jost. However, Johansson's first memory of him was when they worked together on a skit in 2010. Later in 2017, the couple started garnering attention from their fans after they started dating each other and were often spotted in many appearances together. Finally, in May 2019, Johansson's publicist announced their engagement. The Avengers: End Game actor and SNL writer Colin Jost wed in an intimate ceremony in October 2020 after three years of dating.

Scarlett Johansson's wedding

Scarlett Johansson recently tied the knot with her fiance Colin Jost. The news about their wedding was announced by 'Meals on Wheels', which is an NGO that helps senior citizens who stay in isolation to fight hunger and other problems. The photo showcased the Staten Island Ferry which is operated by the New York City Department of Transportation. The photo read 'Jost Married' which is a ship name for Scarlett and Colin. The post revealed the news of the wedding being an intimate affair with friends and family. The wedding took place while following all the rules in place for COVID-19 safety precautions, directed by the CDC, during that time. Here is a post that Meals on Wheels shared on the day of their wedding.

Scarlett Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds, who is now married to Blake Lively. After her divorce from Ryan, she tied the knot with journalist Romain Dauriac with whom she shares a daughter named Rose, whom she gave birth to in 2014. However, the actor and Romain separated after three years of being together. Later she married SNL writer and comedian Colin Jost in an intimate wedding ceremony. Talking about Colin, it is his first wedding.

