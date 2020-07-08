Scary Movie Turns 20: Anna Faris Talks About How She Landed The Role In The Horror-comedy

Anna Faris took to her social media and shared a picture celebrating the 20th anniversary of her film, Scary Movie. She shared a still from the film and revealed that in the scene, she had no idea that the killer was right behind her. Anna Faris, along with a few other Scary Movie cast members of the movie, spoke to a magazine about the film.

While talking to a magazine, Anna Faris revealed that in order to audition for a part in the film Scary Movie, she had to record an audition tape. She revealed that her mother recorded her audition with a big old VHS camera. She recalled that her mother hoisted the camera on her shoulder and shot the scene for her.

Anna Faris spoke about how the second scene of the movie was ''too erotic'' to be shot in front of her mother and hence she had to take help from her neighbours. She revealed that she took the camera to her neighbours and asked them if they could film her. She also told them that the scene was too erotic to be shot by her mother and that she had to send it for one of the auditions.

Soon after she sent the tape in, she was asked to come down to Burbank for the audition. Walking down the memory lane, Anna Faris revealed that she packed a small bag and crashed at her friend’s place in Burbank. She said she slept on her friend’s couch. She revealed that she was out often asked to stay back so she had to finally go buy some new clothes. Anna Faris reminisced the olden days and said that buying new clothes felt very challenging to her in a time when she couldn’t even afford a cab. She went on to say that staying in a hotel was out of question.

Scary Movie plot

Scary Movie’s plot poked fun at some of the 90s hit movies like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Scary movie’s plot revolves around a group of high school friends who kill someone. The first part of the movie is borrowed from the plot of Know What You Did Last Summer. The students are then haunted by a muscular, similar to the one in the movie Scream.

Scary Movie was directed by director Keenen Ivory Wayans. The movie was released in theatres on July 7, 2020, and was a massive hit. It has been reported that the movie was made in a budget as low as $19 million and went on to gross domestically for more than $157 million.

Scary Movie cast

Scary Movie features Anna Faris in the role of Cindy, who is the lead character in the film. Actor John Abrahams essayed the role of her love interest Bobby, while actress Regina Hall played the role of her best friend Brenda. Actors like Shannon Elizabeth, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, along with Dave Sheridan were also a part of the film. Popular actor Charlie Sheen also joined Scary Movie cast in the later installations of the movie.

