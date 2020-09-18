Khloe Kardashian And Scott Disick Prank Kris Jenner; See Preview

Khloe Kardashian shared snippets of the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on her Instagram story. The stories featured Khloe and Scott Disick pranking Kris Jenner once again. As reported, Khloe said that the previous prank photos weren’t believable so it was time to up her game.

Khloe Kardashian-Scott Disick Prank Kris Jenner

As per the video she shared on her social media handle, Khloe planned to get Kris drunk at a dinner so that she wouldn’t remember any part of the evening. She later added that she needed to get photos that were believable. So, at dinner with Kris, Kim Kardashian and Corey Gamble, Khloe ordered a Martini for Kris and herself.

Kris had no idea that Khloe was actually drinking water in a martini glass the entire time. Khloe added that Kris thought she was having Martini for the first time so she had to act accordingly. Take a look at the preview video on Khloe’s Instagram handle:

Keeping Up with The Kardashian Ending

The show that garnered immense popularity right after its release announced its finale recently. Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt note announcing the end of KUWTK after twenty seasons. As reported, the final season will air in the year 2021 after which the show will be taken off the air. In the note, Kim thanked everyone who was part of making it a success. According to a report, the show had lost its steam in recent years with the last season averaging under a million viewers per episode.

More about Khloe Kardashian

In other news, Khloe made headlines recently as she was spotted with Tristan Thompson once again. The ex-couple was spotted on a hike together. On 2nd September 2020, Khloe and Tristan were spotted on hiking together.

However, the duo wasn’t on their own as the entire crew of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was accompanying them on their little hike. They were documenting snippets of the trip for the show. The news of the duo getting back together has been spiralling on the internet for quite some time. Khloe and Tristan had quarantined together during the Covid-19 pandemic and this created curiosity among the fans.

