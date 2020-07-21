'Scott Pilgrim Vs The World' Cast Reunite For A Script Reading On Film's 10th Anniversary

Scott Pilgrim vs the World cast recently reunited on the occasion of the film completing 10 years. On this special occasion, the cast read the script of the film to generate money to donate to Water for People. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Scott Pilgrim vs the World cast reunited

Scott Pilgrim vs the World cast recently reunited as the film completed 10 years. On the occasion, the cast of the film including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, and others read the script of the film over a video to generate funds for an NGO called Water for People.

According to reports, Edgar Wright welcomed people to their venture and said that “clearly they all are exactly the same''. The director further added that even the world has not changed a bit.

Wright further added that the love the fans of the film have been showing towards the film has still kept the movie “alive and kicking”. He added that this love has also kept the cast and crew sustained and has left their friendship even stronger.

The cast of the film, which also included actors like Alison Pill, Mae Whitman, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Webber, Ellen Wong, Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, and others, introduced themselves and took a part in the script reading to generate funds.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a 2010 action comedy romance flick that is based on a novel series called Scott Pilgrim. The film featured Michael Cera in the titular role of Scott Pilgrim. The plot of the film revolves around Pilgrim, who has to fight his current girlfriend’s seven evil exes in order to win a competition and get a record deal. The film features the theme of ‘Battle of Bands’ which was further amplified with some visual effects.

Michael Cera, who is the lead character of the film, also played a crucial role in Arrested Development, a comedy television show that revolved around a dysfunctional, but very rich family, and the lead man of the family Michael Bluth, played by Jason Kent Bateman. It is one of the top-grossing shows of the decade and has garnered a huge fan base.

