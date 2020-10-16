'Scream 2' Cast Includes Courtney Cox, David Arquette And More; See Full List

Scream 2 is a 1997 horror genre film which is part of the Scream film series. The film was directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. The film was very successful at the box office and was the 21st highest-grossing film in 1997 despite competition from blockbuster films like - Titanic and Men in Black, that released in the same year. Take a look at the cast of the movie in the article below:

Scream 2 Cast - Lead

David Arquette as Dewey Riley

Actor David Arquette is seen as Dewey Riley in the cast of Scream 2. He is the sheriff in the film and is trying to find out who is murdering all the people in his town. All the other characters undermine Dewey in the movie. Actor David Arquette is also a professional wrestler, film director, producer, screenwriter and fashion designer. He has been seen in many movies and shows like - Never Been Kissed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, See Spot Run and Eight Legged Freaks.

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott

Actor Neve Campbell plays the role of Sidney Prescott in the film. She is the lead victim and is very intelligent. Actor Neve Campbell has been seen in many movies like - The Craft (1996), Wild Things, 54 (both 1998), and Three to Tango (1999). She is also very famous for her role in the series House of Cards (2016–2017).

Scream 2 Cast - Supporting

Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers

Actor Courteney Cox is seen as Gale Weathers in the film. Courtney Cox is famous for playing Monica Geller in NBC sitcom Friends (1994–2004) and her role in this film. Apart from this, he has been seen in many films and shows like - Masters of the Universe (1987), Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) and Bedtime Stories (2008).

Sarah Michelle Gellar as CiCi Cooper

Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is seen as CiCi Cooper in the cast of Scream 2. Sarah Michelle Gellar is an American actor, producer, and entrepreneur. She has been seen in many movies and shows. Her famous movies are - Cruel Intentions (1999), Scooby-Doo (2002), Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004), and The Grudge (2004).

Spoilers - Who is the Scream 2 killer?

Mickey Altieri is the killer in the movie Scream 2. He is Sidney Prescott's best friend and is not very often seen in the film. He killed several people in the film, which is ultimately revealed at the end.

