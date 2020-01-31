'Scream 4', 'Dude', And Other Must-watch Movies Of Lucy Hales

Lucy Hale is an American actress. She started out as a singer, performing with band members on American Juniors (2003).In 2005, Lucy started her acting career. She is best known for her role in the Privileged (2008) and Pretty Little Liars (2010). After that, she was seen in many different movies which turn out to be super-hits. Below is a list of some of these hit movies.

Lucy Hale's best films to see

Truth or dare:

In the movie, a group of friends are tricked into a real game. wherein those who cheat or fail to follow the rules end up dead, unexpectedly. Truth or Dare was a 2018 American supernatural horror film directed by Jeff Wadlow and written by Michael Reisz, Jillian Jacobs, Chris Roach, and Wadlow. Stars in the movie include Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, and Landon Liboiron. The film released on Friday, April 13, 2018, across theatres.

Bionic woman

Bionic Woman is an American science fiction television series that was broadcast on NBC from 26 September to 28 November 2007. The series was created by David Eick, under the NBC Universal Television Group, GEP Productions, and David Eick Productions. The series was a re-imagination of the original television series, The Bionic Woman, created by Kenneth Johnson, which, in turn, was based on Martin Caidin's novel Cyborg and his TV adaptation of The Six Million Dollar Man. The show retained the premise of its forebears and took on a more contemporary setting.

Scream 4

Scream 4 is a 2011 American movie directed by Wes Craven. This is the fourth installment in the Scream film franchise that hit the theatres. The movie features David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere, Anthony Anderson, Alison Brie, Adam Brody, Rory Culkin, Marielle Jaffe, Erik Knudsen, Mary McDonnell, Marley Shelton and Nico Tortorella. Lucy hale plays the role of 'Sherrie' in the movie.

Dude

Dude is a 2018 American comedy film directed by Olivia Milch. The movie stars Lucy Hale, Katie Stewart, Alexandra Shipp, Awkwafina, Michaela Watkins and Austin Butler. It was released by Netflix, on April 20, 2018. Dude movie revolves around the last two weeks of high school during which four best friends discuss defeats and major life changes with each other.

