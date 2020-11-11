Where Was 'Christmas With The Darlings' Filmed? See Where The Holiday Film Was Shot

Quick links:
One of the best things about the holidays is the incredible line up of Holiday movies that make us feel warm and fuzzy. The American entertainment company Hallmark has brought us yet another Holiday film called Christmas with the Darlings. The story of Christmas with the Darlings chronicles around a woman who helps her boss’s younger brother look after his orphaned nieces and nephews over the holidays. The film stars actor Katrina Law and Carlo Marks in the lead. Read on to find out, “Where was Christmas with the Darlings filmed?”
A report in heavy.com reveals that this holiday movie was originally known as A Family Through Christmas but was later renamed. The movie was filmed in August and wrapped filming in early September. One of the actors in the form is Anthony Bolognese, who revealed in a recent Instagram post, that the movie was filmed in Vancouver, Canada. He tagged one of his posts about the movie as #WhatsFilminginVancouver. Many other behind the scenes shots from the film set have made their way on Instagram and many feature Vancouver, Canada.
I (Anthony) CAN NOT WAIT to share this project with you!!! This cast was so fun to work with I hope it shines through in the show! Set those pvr's so you can watch on repeat! (Not pictured but equally loved @stevebacicstheactorsgym @the.quinnie ) . . . . #hallmarkies #CountdownToChristmas #ChristmaswiththeDarlings #christmastreegoals #makingamovie #chessie #bts #yvractor #yvrshoots #whatsfilminginvancouver
The film’s script supervisor Sarah Ziolkowski revealed in an Instagram post that she was in isolation for five months and had only left the house to get groceries before filming started. She said, “After 5 months, it feels good to be around your tribe again. Even though I’m pretty good by myself and enjoyed the time off, I can’t deny I missed these days once #productions had started rolling again.” Hence, it looks as though the cast and crew of the film have made sure to take all the safety precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
A FAMILY THROUGH CHRISTMAS script supervisor Sarah Ziolkowski talks about going back to work during a pandemic and what it's like on set these days in Vancouver with COVID-19 protocols in place. Interesting boots-on-the-ground perspective.— Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 18, 2020
📸 https://t.co/eZzKN459YU pic.twitter.com/2C8nrKqcLy
I spent 5 months in #selfisolation due to #Covid19 and only left the house to get groceries or to explore #BC by myself. The first person I spoke to was my dentist after over 4 months, and even then I was unsure if this was the right time to go. 🤷🏻♀️ The #filmindustry returned after 3 months, but as a solo #expat, whose entire family lives abroad, it can be pretty scary sometimes. My #isolated position had gotten me into trouble in the past; trouble I could have avoided had I only honored the red flags. Lesson learned. 💁🏻♀️ A #virus is different though. You don’t see it coming. Without that support system nearby, I waited another month to see if we can be safe at work, and so far, #Vancouver is doing pretty well. 🍀 After 5 months, it feels good to be around your tribe again. Even though I’m pretty good by myself and enjoyed the time off, I can’t deny I missed these days once #productions had started rolling again. 🎥 Here are a few photos of what is happening to keep us all safe: We wear masks all day. Color codes keep us separate #onset. It’s not always possible depending on our location, but we keep a distance as much as we can; we treat each other respectfully and with more understanding. Our breakfast and lunch is pre-ordered for the entire week. It‘s put in boxes for each department. I share a box with the director for instance, so it‘s not exposed to other people. Utensils are wrapped; the food comes in containers. Craft service is limited to drinks only and snacks are put in baskets for each department, but I bring my own snacks and drinks, just to be safer. I also bring my own little Covid-safety kit. We sanitize our hands and equipment regularly during the day, and a special Covid-staff keeps an eye on us. 💦 The recent surge in BC is scary because young people want to party and don’t take our situation seriously enough during the summer. The film industry has remained unaffected by it so far. Let’s keep it this way. We love our jobs and want to entertain you. ❤️🎬 — #VanScripty #BCFilm #scriptsupervisor #filmindustry #yvrshoots #britishcolumbia #crewlife #hollywoodnorth #film #coronavirus #corona #staysafe #wearamask #setlife #behindthescenes
On its IMDb page, the film has received 7.6 out of 10 stars. Fans on Twitter seem to be enjoying the new holiday film a lot. Here’s what they are saying.
Christmas with the Darlings- this was very enjoyable. I love Katrina Law and Carlo Marks and it had new takes on classic traditions. Like I loved them decorating outside trees together. Them both gaining confidence and finding love was so sweet. pic.twitter.com/wRlFXZhEcA— Rachel's Reviews (@rachel_reviews) November 9, 2020
Watching "Christmas With the Darlings" on @hallmarkchannel . Loving the diversity in this one. 🙂— Bella Chick 🌙🍁🎄 (@jkmaletic) November 9, 2020
Merry Christmas EVERYONE! 🎄 Here's my tree: pic.twitter.com/3wvuGHF13b
now watching christmas with the darlings i know it’s counter intuitive but children in a hallmark movie often enhance it... also the walk of shame to IMDb when I didn’t recognize where the leading actress is from 🧍🏻♀️(it’s arrow btw ugh cw queen) pic.twitter.com/janoCE3lC4— bean 🍂 (@beyabean) November 9, 2020
“Christmas With The Darlings” on Hallmark (2020): ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Bad Christmas Movie Bingo™ (@badxmasbingo) November 9, 2020
It’s got more orphans than Oliver Twist, but it’s got it where it counts #somanyredtops #somanymontages #aconflictfreechristmas #butwhoarethedarlings #theirnameisthedarlingtons #wtfhallmark pic.twitter.com/FcHCTXeCdn
Christmas with The Darlings is a new favorite, but it's mostly bc of Katrina Law who is my queen of Christmas Romances: Snow Bride and The Twelve Gifts of Christmas. She took a bit of a Romance film hiatus, but I hope she's back for good.https://t.co/EHZ0z3MFaL pic.twitter.com/opqPkNstUh— Rosemary Rey (@rosereywriter) November 10, 2020
