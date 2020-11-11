Where Was 'Christmas With The Darlings' Filmed? See Where The Holiday Film Was Shot

One of the best things about the holidays is the incredible line up of Holiday movies that make us feel warm and fuzzy. The American entertainment company Hallmark has brought us yet another Holiday film called Christmas with the Darlings. The story of Christmas with the Darlings chronicles around a woman who helps her boss’s younger brother look after his orphaned nieces and nephews over the holidays. The film stars actor Katrina Law and Carlo Marks in the lead. Read on to find out, “Where was Christmas with the Darlings filmed?”

Christmas with The Darlings filming locations

Where was Christmas with the Darlings filmed?

Vancouver, Canada

A report in heavy.com reveals that this holiday movie was originally known as A Family Through Christmas but was later renamed. The movie was filmed in August and wrapped filming in early September. One of the actors in the form is Anthony Bolognese, who revealed in a recent Instagram post, that the movie was filmed in Vancouver, Canada. He tagged one of his posts about the movie as #WhatsFilminginVancouver. Many other behind the scenes shots from the film set have made their way on Instagram and many feature Vancouver, Canada.

The film’s script supervisor Sarah Ziolkowski revealed in an Instagram post that she was in isolation for five months and had only left the house to get groceries before filming started. She said, “After 5 months, it feels good to be around your tribe again. Even though I’m pretty good by myself and enjoyed the time off, I can’t deny I missed these days once #productions had started rolling again.” Hence, it looks as though the cast and crew of the film have made sure to take all the safety precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

Meet Christmas with the Darlings cast

Actor Katrina Law stars as Jessica. She has previously appeared in Hawaii Five-0 (Quinn Liu), Arrow (Nyssa al Ghul), The Oath (Karen), Zeroes, Sacred Lies (Stephanie Bailey), Darkness Rising, Training Day (Rebecca Leee), Lemon Cove, 12 Gifts of Christmas, Spartacus, The Resistance, Legend of the Seeker, The Rookie: CTU, and more.

Carlo Marks stars as Max. Carlo is best known for his role on Chesapeake Shores as David Peck. His other projects include The 100 (Cillian), The Flash, Moonlight in Vermont, Scarecrow, Smallville, Stargate Universe, and more.

Actor Steve Bacic stars as Charles. He has been seen in Virgin River (Wes), Supernatural, The Order, Garage Sale Mysteries (Jason), Mystery 101, Once Upon a Christmas, Taken, Arrow, A Joyous Christmas, Wonder, Hit the Road, Aftermath, Second Chance, The Bridge Part 1 and 2, The 100, Spooksville (George Freeman), Republic of Doyle (Craig), and more.

Anthony Bolognese plays J. Henry. He’s starred in A Million Little Things (Liam), Christmas Under the Stars, Supergirl, Ghost Wars, Falling for Vermont, Supernatural (Young Dean Winchester), All Things Valentine, A Gift Wrapped Christmas, and more.

Other cast members are Madeline Hirvonen, Islie Hirvonen, Morgana Wyllie (Zoe), Brenda Matthews (Mrs. Brooks), Robyn Bradley (Lena Salazar), Quinnie Vi (Kate) and etc

Christmas with the Darlings review

On its IMDb page, the film has received 7.6 out of 10 stars. Fans on Twitter seem to be enjoying the new holiday film a lot. Here’s what they are saying.

