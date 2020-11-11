Last Updated:

Where Was 'Christmas With The Darlings' Filmed? See Where The Holiday Film Was Shot

Hallmark has recently released its new holiday film 'Christmas with the Darlings' on its streaming website. Read on to find out where was it filmed.

Written By
Disha Kandpal
where was christmas with the darlings filmed

One of the best things about the holidays is the incredible line up of Holiday movies that make us feel warm and fuzzy. The American entertainment company Hallmark has brought us yet another Holiday film called Christmas with the Darlings. The story of Christmas with the Darlings chronicles around a woman who helps her boss’s younger brother look after his orphaned nieces and nephews over the holidays. The film stars actor Katrina Law and Carlo Marks in the lead. Read on to find out, “Where was Christmas with the Darlings filmed?”

Read | Is 'Operation Christmas Drop' a real story? Know more about Netflix's holiday film

Christmas with The Darlings filming locations

Where was Christmas with the Darlings filmed?

  • Vancouver, Canada

A report in heavy.com reveals that this holiday movie was originally known as A Family Through Christmas but was later renamed. The movie was filmed in August and wrapped filming in early September. One of the actors in the form is Anthony Bolognese, who revealed in a recent Instagram post, that the movie was filmed in Vancouver, Canada. He tagged one of his posts about the movie as #WhatsFilminginVancouver. Many other behind the scenes shots from the film set have made their way on Instagram and many feature Vancouver, Canada. 

Read | John Lewis Christmas advert: Sam creates an alternative advert that gets fans emotional

The film’s script supervisor Sarah Ziolkowski revealed in an Instagram post that she was in isolation for five months and had only left the house to get groceries before filming started. She said, “After 5 months, it feels good to be around your tribe again. Even though I’m pretty good by myself and enjoyed the time off, I can’t deny I missed these days once #productions had started rolling again.” Hence, it looks as though the cast and crew of the film have made sure to take all the safety precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I spent 5 months in #selfisolation due to #Covid19 and only left the house to get groceries or to explore #BC by myself. The first person I spoke to was my dentist after over 4 months, and even then I was unsure if this was the right time to go. 🤷🏻‍♀️ The #filmindustry returned after 3 months, but as a solo #expat, whose entire family lives abroad, it can be pretty scary sometimes. My #isolated position had gotten me into trouble in the past; trouble I could have avoided had I only honored the red flags. Lesson learned. 💁🏻‍♀️ A #virus is different though. You don’t see it coming. Without that support system nearby, I waited another month to see if we can be safe at work, and so far, #Vancouver is doing pretty well. 🍀 After 5 months, it feels good to be around your tribe again. Even though I’m pretty good by myself and enjoyed the time off, I can’t deny I missed these days once #productions had started rolling again. 🎥 Here are a few photos of what is happening to keep us all safe: We wear masks all day. Color codes keep us separate #onset. It’s not always possible depending on our location, but we keep a distance as much as we can; we treat each other respectfully and with more understanding. Our breakfast and lunch is pre-ordered for the entire week. It‘s put in boxes for each department. I share a box with the director for instance, so it‘s not exposed to other people. Utensils are wrapped; the food comes in containers. Craft service is limited to drinks only and snacks are put in baskets for each department, but I bring my own snacks and drinks, just to be safer. I also bring my own little Covid-safety kit. We sanitize our hands and equipment regularly during the day, and a special Covid-staff keeps an eye on us. 💦 The recent surge in BC is scary because young people want to party and don’t take our situation seriously enough during the summer. The film industry has remained unaffected by it so far. Let’s keep it this way. We love our jobs and want to entertain you. ❤️🎬 — #VanScripty #BCFilm #scriptsupervisor #filmindustry #yvrshoots #britishcolumbia #crewlife #hollywoodnorth #film #coronavirus #corona #staysafe #wearamask #setlife #behindthescenes

A post shared by Sarah Ziolkowski (@sa_ziki) on

Read | How to get hats in Among Us? Here's how to get the new Christmas hats for free

Meet Christmas with the Darlings cast

  • Actor Katrina Law stars as Jessica. She has previously appeared in Hawaii Five-0 (Quinn Liu), Arrow (Nyssa al Ghul), The Oath (Karen), Zeroes, Sacred Lies (Stephanie Bailey), Darkness Rising, Training Day (Rebecca Leee), Lemon Cove, 12 Gifts of Christmas, Spartacus, The Resistance, Legend of the Seeker, The Rookie: CTU, and more. 
  • Carlo Marks stars as Max. Carlo is best known for his role on Chesapeake Shores as David Peck. His other projects include The 100 (Cillian), The Flash, Moonlight in Vermont, Scarecrow, Smallville, Stargate Universe, and more.
  • Actor Steve Bacic stars as Charles. He has been seen in Virgin River (Wes), Supernatural, The Order, Garage Sale Mysteries (Jason), Mystery 101, Once Upon a Christmas, Taken, Arrow, A Joyous Christmas, Wonder, Hit the Road, Aftermath, Second Chance, The Bridge Part 1 and 2, The 100, Spooksville (George Freeman), Republic of Doyle (Craig), and more.
  • Anthony Bolognese plays J. Henry. He’s starred in A Million Little Things (Liam), Christmas Under the Stars, Supergirl, Ghost Wars, Falling for Vermont, Supernatural (Young Dean Winchester), All Things Valentine, A Gift Wrapped Christmas, and more.
  • Other cast members are Madeline Hirvonen, Islie Hirvonen, Morgana Wyllie (Zoe), Brenda Matthews (Mrs. Brooks), Robyn Bradley (Lena Salazar), Quinnie Vi (Kate) and etc

Read | Operation Christmas Drop: Check out the soundtrack and music of this 2020 American RomCom

Christmas with the Darlings review

On its IMDb page, the film has received 7.6 out of 10 stars. Fans on Twitter seem to be enjoying the new holiday film a lot. Here’s what they are saying.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT