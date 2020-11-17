'Transformers Age Of Extinction' Cast And Other Details About The Science Fiction Drama

Transformers Age of Extinction (2014) is an American science fiction action movie, based on the Transformers Toy Line. The movie is the fourth instalment of the live-action Transformers movie series and a sequel to 2011's Dark of the Moon, taking place three years after its events. It does not feature the original human cast from the previous three films, and instead introduces a new human cast and many new Transformers, including the Dinobots. Here is all about the cast of Transformers Age of Extinction. Read further ahead to know more about Transformers Age of Extinction characters.

Transformers Age of Extinction cast

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager

Transformers Age of Extinction casts Mark Wahlberg as the lead character of Cade Yeager. He is a very popular American actor, producer, restaurateur, and former rapper. The artist is also known by his former stage name Marky Mark from his career with the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

Nicola Peltz as Tessa Yeager

Transformers Age of Extinction cast Nicola Peltz as the lead character of Tessa Yeager. She is a very well-known American actor. The actor’s breakthrough character came when she played Katara in the 2010 movie The Last Airbender.

Jack Reynor as Shane

Transformers Age of Extinction casts Jack Reynor as the lead character of Shane. He is an acclaimed Irish American actor. Some of his most notable characters include the lead in Lenny Abrahamson's movie What Richard Did (2012), for which he won an IFTA Award for Best Film Actor, Glassland, for which he won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting at the Sundance Film Festival, and many more.

Stanley Tucci as Joshua

Transformers Age of Extinction cast Stanley Tucci as the lead character of Joshua. He is a well renowned American actor, director, producer, writer, and former fashion model. He has won three Emmy Awards throughout his career.

Titus Welliver as James Savoy

Transformers Age of Extinction cast Titus Welliver as the lead character of James Savoy. He is a celebrated American actor. He is best known for his portrayals of the Man in Black in Lost, Silas Adams in Deadwood, Jimmy O’Phelan in Sons of Anarchy, and the title character in the television series Bosch.

Transformers Age of Extinction trailer

