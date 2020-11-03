Unseen Pic Of The Day: Actor Sean Connery's Photo That Will Take You Back In Time

Legendary actor Sean Connery was widely noted for his iconic portrayal of James Bond on screen. Throughout the 70 years of his acting career, he has garnered massive fanbase across the world. The actor recently passed away a few days ago on October 31. Here is an unseen photo of the actor from when he started his career.

Sean Connery's rare photo

Connery who was the recipient of the prestigious Academy awards was one of the most celebrated actors of his time. Sean Connery was 90 years old and had been ill for a long time now. One of his fan pages recently shared an unseen photo of his. The photo is from his early acting days when the actor looked much younger and charming. It is a black and white photo of Sean where he is talking and looking right at the camera. He is buttoning the sweater he wore on his t-shirt.

Image credits: Sean Connery's fan page on Instagram

The page also shared another photo of Sean Connery from 1971. The actor was seen on the set of his film Diamonds Are Forever where he played the role of James Bond. The actor is dressed as Bond wearing a blazer and a bow tie with a carnation flower in his pocket. In another rare photo, Connery pointed his gun at the camera while portraying Bond in the same film. The James Bond series was his breakthrough one which garnered him a huge fan following. Take a look at Sean Connery's rare photos.

He used to attend the Cannes film festival quite often in his days. In a photo, he is seen surrounded by media as they capture him walking the red carpet. The actor seemed extremely happy as he posed for the media. In another photo, he posed for the camera by spreading his arms while he looked dapper in his suit. Here are Sean Connery's photos.

More about Sean Connery: The first-ever 007

Sean started acting as an extra in 1954 in the musical Lilacs in the Spring. He later worked in many films playing small roles and bagged his first leading role in BBC Television's production Requiem For a Heavyweight. He gained massive popularity after he bagged the role of James Bond in the James Bond film series. He first portrayed the role of Bond in 1962's Dr No, which he followed up with From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice(1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again(1983). He received several awards for his performances.

