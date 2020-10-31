Latest New: From AMU Student Farhan Zuberi's Arrest To First James Bond's Death & More

Aligarh police book AMU student Farhan Zuberi for 'beheading' jibe at anti-Macron protest

Cracking down on hate speech, Aligarh police on Saturday, booked Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Farhan Zuberi for 'making threats to life and property' in his speech against a French cartoon of Prophet Muhammad. Zuberi, the head of AMU Students' Union was caught on tape giving an open threat to behead 'anyone who disrespects Prophet Mohammad', while protesting against French President Emmanuel Macron. Zuberi- who is also an AIMIM leader- has now been booked under section 506, 153 of the Indian penal code - for criminal intimidation. AIMIM has distanced itself from his comments.

First on-screen James Bond, Sean Connery passes away at 90

Scottish actor and producer Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. Connery was known for his portrayal of James Bond and was also the first one to bring the character to live on the big screen. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Sean Connery has been a recipient of the prestigious Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards and three Golden Globes. He had starred in seven James Bond films with the first one being Dr. No. He was honoured with a knighthood in 2000 for his services to film drama.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath vows to bring law against 'Love-Jihad'; touts 'Mission Shakti'

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur for upcoming UP by-elections, CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, proclaimed that his government will make a law against 'love jihad'. Referring to a recent Allahabad High court order, Adityanath claimed that as the HC had opposed changing religion solely for marriage, his government too will bring a law based on it. This comment comes amid the murder of a 21-year-old woman outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh, by her alleged stalker Tausif, after he failed to abduct her - which has termed as 'love jihad' by BJP.

Palghar Lynching: Sadhu's mother demands CBI probe, alleges 'police inaction'

As the Supreme Court hears a plea seeking a CBI probe into the Palghar lynching case, the mother of deceased Sadhu Sushil Giri Maharaj once again reiterated her demand for a CBI probe. The Sadhu's mother stated that the police stood there when her son was getting thrashed at the hands of the violent mob, while there were people making videos of the incident. The SC plea seeking a court-monitored or CBI probe into the case has been opposed by the Maharashtra government.

JP Nadda slams Tejashwi's 10 lakh govt jobs promise: 'Bihar people will be job providers'

As Bihar is under the election season with the political parties making swooping promises of change if voted to power, BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday took a swipe at RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav over his promise of 10 lakh government jobs in the runup to the Bihar Assembly polls. While addressing a public gathering in Sonpur, Nadda said NDA vows to develop the state in a way such that people of Bihar will not be job seekers but offer jobs to others.

