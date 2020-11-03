Sean Connery's Wife Micheline Roquebrune Reveals Late Actor Had Dementia In Final Months

Sean Connery's wife Micheline Roquebrune had recently revealed that the late actor had dementia in his final months. Speaking to a British daily Roquebrune further disclosed that dementia had taken a toll on Connery's health and his last wish to slip away without any fuss was fulfilled.

Connery died on Saturday, October 31 at the age of 90 in the Bahamas, where he and his wife had lived since the 1990s. Roquebrune married Connery in 1975. She further said that he was not able to express himself lately. He died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful, she said while adding that she was with all the time till he breathed his last.

Sean Connery James Bond: Sean Connery movies

Scores of Hollywood figures, including the current Bond actor Daniel Craig, paid tribute to Connery, while Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was 'heartbroken. Sean Connery began his career in smaller theatre and television productions until his breakout role as James Bond in 1962. The Scottish actor portrayed the role in seven movies, all of which were commercially successful. Along with his success as Bond, Connery also starred in Alfred Hitchcock's Marnie (1964), Sidney Lumet's The Hill (1965), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), A Bridge Too Far (1977), Highlander (1986), The Name of the Rose Rose (1986), The Untouchables (1987), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), Dragonheart (1996), The Rock (1996), and Finding Forrester (2000). The James Bond star retired in 2006 but returned briefly for voice over roles in 2012.

About Connery's personal life

Connery was born on August 25, 1930, in Edinburgh, Scotland. He spent his childhood in poverty and his first job was that of a dairyman in his hometown. Connery entered the Royal Navy at the age of 16 and served in 1949 until he was discharged from service on medical grounds. After years in the Navy, Connery worked as a lorry driver, a lifeguard, a labourer, and an artist's model before shooting for success.

In a 1954 musical called Lilacs in the Spring, Connery started his career in films as an extra and went on to work at the Oxford Theatre where Canadian director Alvin Rakoff spotted him. He got his first film role in No Rad Back in 1957 as a minor gangster and soon bagged his first leading role in BBC Television's production Requiem For a Heavyweight.

