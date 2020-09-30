Tye Sheridan Is Optimistic About Potential 'Ready Player Two' Movie; Details Here

Ready Player One is a science fiction action-adventure film that released in 2018. It was based on Ernest Cline’s debut novel of the same name, which was published in 2011. The movie garnered great responses from the audiences and was a success at the box office. Fans of the film have been demanding a sequel but there has been no news. Now Tye Sheridan, who played the lead in Ready Player One, disclosed that he, too, hopes for a sequel.

Tye Sheridan has his fingers crossed for Ready Player Two

In a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, Tye Sheridan, who portrayed Wade Watts / Parzival in Ready Player One, opened up about a potential sequel. He said that people had been asking him questions about Ready Player Two. He thinks that everybody is well aware that Ernie Cline is releasing a Ready Player Two, the novel.

But people still keep asking him about a second part and he stated that he would love to have an answer for them. He thinks that people will and can speculate all they want, but he does not really know what the plan is yet. Tye mentioned that he has his fingers crossed and, of course, he thinks a sequel is a great idea. He noted that he loved working on the first film, so he hopes that they get to do another one.

Although Tye Sheridan clarified that he does not know if anything is in development for a Ready Player One sequel, he did hint that Ernie Cline’s upcoming Ready Player Two novel can be turned into a movie, as a potential sequel. The forthcoming book is scheduled to be published on November 24, 2020. Even if a second part of the film is to be made, it will take a lot of time. The decision is said to be in the hands of Warner Bros Pictures, who produced and distributed the first movie.

Ready Player One was helmed by two times Oscar-winning director, Steven Spielberg. The cast includes Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, T. J. Miller and Mark Rylance. The screenplay was by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline. The movie takes place in 2045 when much of humanity uses virtual reality software OASIS to escape the misery of the real world.

When the creator of OASIS dies, he makes a posthumous challenge to all the users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the winner his fortune and control of his world. Ready Player One reportedly grossed more than $582 million globally against a budget of $170 million. The film’s visual effects earned nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, 24th Critics’ Choice Awards, and 72nd British Academy Film Awards.

