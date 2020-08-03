Sean Penn And His Girlfriend Leila George Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony

Hollywood actor Sean Penn has secretly got married to his girlfriend, Leila George. A good friend of the couple and producer Mike Medavoy's wife Irena took to social media to share a sneak peek and break the news to fans. The couple was together for almost four years before getting married.

Sean Penn and Leila George get married

Irena Medavoy took to social media to share a picture of the rings of both Sean Penn and Leila George from the wedding ceremony. The picture that she shared looked like a click taken of the couple’s hands wearing the rings. Since the news has hit the headlines, fans have been pouring in congratulatory messages and are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the couple.

Take a look at the post here:

(Image Source: Irena Medavoy Instagram)

Sean Penn and Leila George reportedly started dating in 2016. The couple did not confirm their relationship back then but were spotted together on various occasions. They then went on to make their red carpet debut later the same year. They have been keeping their relationship private even on social media.

This is also Leila George’s first marriage. However, at the same time, this will also be the third marriage for Sean Penn. The actor was previously married to pop singer Madonna from 1985 to 1989. He then went on to tie the knot with actor Robin Wright in 1996 before parting ways in 2010. Sean Penn reportedly was also in a relationship with Charlize Theron from 2013 to 2015.

Leila George is an Australian-American actor. She is also the daughter of veteran actors Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi. She was last seen on the big screen in her father’s directorial titled The Kid. She was previously also seen in Christian Rivers-directed Mortal Engines. Her next film titled The Long Home directed by James Franco is currently in post-production.

