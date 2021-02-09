'WandaVision' Creator Jac Schaeffer Explains How The Surprise Cameo In Episode 5 Happened

Spoiler Alert! WandaVision episode five surprised many at its last minute as Evan Peters appeared as Pietro Maximoffaka Quicksilver. The character died in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Avengers: Age of Ultron when Aaron Taylor-Johnson played the role. Peters portrayed the character in the X-men film series, and his cameo raised questions on the debut of mutants in the MCU, unknown if it's real or just another illusion. Now, series creator Jac Schaeffer explains how the scene came to fruition.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer explains Evan Peter’s Quicksilver cameo

When Evan Peters arrives at the Vision residence as Pietro Maximoff to greet his very surprised sister Wanda Maximoff, Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), at the S.W.O.R.D. response base set up outside Westview, notes that he isn’t who everyone thinks he is. “She recast Pietro?” Lewis exclaims. Marvel.com confirmed that it looks to be true, as it is what Wanda exactly did. She recast her brother Quicksilver for the latest episode of ‘WandaVision,’ once again playing into a familiar pattern of sitcoms of the past simply replacing a character without much fuss.

Series creator Jac Schaeffer told Marvel.com that they loved the idea of bringing Quicksilver back. Then they wondered, 'How in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this?' She stated, because that's the thing, they can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story was tough. The idea came from Schaeffer and executive producer Mary Livanos, who were determined to make this work.

The showrunner said that WandaVision is such a "mind scramble" and because it is working on so many levels, and there are so many notions of what's real and what's not, and performance, casting, audience, fandom, and all of that, they just thought it would be the "biggest thrill" to bring Evan Peters over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jac Schaeffer mentioned that they brainstormed on how they will give Pietro this entrance, and then enjoy that, and then make it crazy. And they long had the idea of the trope of the brother, or the relative, or whoever comes to town and stirs things up with the family — that sitcom trope, she noted.

Schaeffer revealed that Evan Peters was forever ready to reprise the role of Quicksilver. She asserted that they were rooting for it for "so long," and didn't know if it would be possible. She explained that it was complicated to make happen. The series creator mentioned that Peters was always up for it — like, "always, always, always". She noted that he is a comic book fan, and a Marvel fan. He is always up for the "absolute weirdest" option. And he was "truly a pleasure" to work with, she admitted. Jac Schaeffer disclosed that everybody was really excited about the cameo. She thinks Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wanted to make sure that there was a reason for it, that it made sense. And she hopes that's what they did.

