'The Devil All The Time' Cast List: All Stars & Characters Of The Psychological Thriller

The Devil All The Time is an upcoming American psychological thriller. This film will be based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel of the same name. The multi-star cast film is set to star the Spiderman actor, Tom Holland in the lead role. This film will also star the Twilight actor, Robert Pattinson. Are you wondering, “Who is cast in The Devil of All The Time”? Here is an insight into The Devil All The Time cast.

The Devil All The Time cast:

Tom Holland as Arvin Russell:

Tom Holland is well known for playing the character of Spider Man in the Marvel movies. Tom Holland’s character in The Devil All The Time appears to be surrounded by evil forces. Some of these evil forces include a preacher and a sheriff. Further, his character appears to be haunted by his father’s memories. He realizes that his father was an unpleasant man.

Robert Pattinson as Rev. Preston Teagardin:

Robert Pattinson is well known for his role in the Twilight franchise. He is also known for his role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Pattinson will reportedly play the role of a shady preacher in the film. He appears to be one of the evil forces who surrounds Tom Holland’s character.

Haley Bennett as Charlotte Russell:

Haley Bennett plays the role of Tom Holland’s mother in the film. However, she soon dies, leaving Holland alone.

Bill Skarsgård as Willard Russell:

Bill Skarsgård plays the role of Tom Holland’s father in the film. He too passes away leaving Holland alone.

Riley Keough as Sandy Henderson:

She plays the role of a treacherous woman in The Devil All the Time.

Jason Clarke as Carl Henderson:

Jason Clarke is featured as Riley Keough’s better half in The Devil All the Time. The two make a treacherous pair.

Eliza Scanlen as Lenora Laferty:

Eliza Scanlen is known for her role in the movie Little Women. She plays the role of Lenora Laferty in The Devil All the Time.

Mia Wasikowska as Helen Hatton:

Mia Wasikowska is known for her role in Alice in Wonderland. She is set to play the role of Helen Hatton in The Devil All the Time.

Pokey LaFarge:

Pokey LaFarge is not only an actor but he is also a musician. He is known for his Manic Revelations.

Plot of The Devil All The Time:

The plot of this film revolves around a young man who tries to save his loved ones. This film is set in a post-war backwoods town. The film might also showcase brutality and corruption.

The Devil All The Time trailer:

The Devil All The Time trailer was released yesterday. In the trailer, Tom Holland’s character appears to be surrounded by evil forces. Some of these evil forces include a preacher and a sheriff. Further, Tom appears to be haunted by his father’s memories. Holland also realizes that his father was an unpleasant man. You can check out The Devil All The Time trailer here:

As of yet The Devil All The Time trailer has received about 5,004,479 views, 207k likes and counting. Several people have commented on the trailer. You can check out some of the comments here.

Source: The Devil All The Time trailer

More about The Devil All the Time:

This film will be co-written and directed by the Simon Killer director, Antonio Campos. Tom Holland’s The Devil All The Time will be co-produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, Gretchen McGowan, Randall Poster, and Max Born. This film will have a direct-to-digital release, on the streaming platform Netflix. The Devil All The Time release date is September 16, 2020.

Promo Image Source: Haley Bennett’s and Tom Holland's Instagram

