'Secret Society Of Second Born Royals' Cast: Peyton Lee, Niles & Other Stars Of The Film

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals is an action and fantasy superhero film helmed by Anna Mastro. Released in 2020, the film is based on an original story written by Litvak, Green, and Austin Winsberg, who also served as screenplay writers. Secret Society of Second-Born Royals cast ensemble includes Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Niles Fitch, Isabella Blake-Thomas, Olivia Deeble, Noah Lomax, Faly Rakotohavana, Ashley Liao, Sam Page, Greg Bryk, Élodie Yung, and Skylar Astin in prominent roles. Take a look at some more details about the cast.

Cast of 'Secret Society of Second-Born Royals'

Peyton Elizabeth Lee

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is a child actor best known for her appearance in the Disney Channel series Andi Mack. Apart from it, the actor had also worked in television series like Scandal, Shameless, The Lion Guard and Stumptown. She plays the character of Princess Sam in Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

Niles Fitch

Niles Fitch plays the role of Randall on NBC series, This Is Us. Some of his best films include St. Vincent, Roman J. Israel, Esq., If Not Now, When? and Miss Virginia. He has also churned out series and shows like Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Army Wives, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and many others. He plays Tuma in the Disney film.

Isabella Blake-Thomas

Isabella Blake-Thomas made her on-screen debut with BBC's television show Green Balloon Club. Some of her best portrayals include Young Zelena in Once Upon A Time, Peggy Kendall in Game Shakers and Sam in Maybe I'm Fine. She made her acting debut at the age of five. She plays January in Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

Olivia Deeble

Olivia Deeble is an eighteen-year-old Australian actor. She plays Princess Roxana in Disney's Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. Apart from this, she is also popular for her role as Raffy Morrison in Home and Away and Tamara Noodle in Little Lunch.

Noah Lomax

Noah Lomax has worked in television series and films. His best work includes Lewis in the film Playing for Keeps, Josh in the film Safe Haven, and Louis Morales in the TV series The Walking Dead. He has also churned out numerous television commercials. Mike Kleinberg from Secret Society of Second-Born Royals is played by Noah.

Ashley J. Liao

Ashley J. Liao started her acting career in local musical theatre productions in fifth grade. These projects later led on to her portrayal in The Wizard of Oz. She is also a YouTuber. She is best known for her series Fuller House. Ashley J. Liao portrays Eleanor in the superhero film.

