Who Are The Wayans Brothers? All About The Complete Wayans Family Tree

The Wayans family is one of the popular African-American families. The whole family is into the American show business where they involve themselves in comedy shows and movies usually. Some of the popular members form the Wayans family includes Damon Wayans Sr., Marlon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., Keenen Ivory Wayans, Chaunté Wayans, Kim Wayans, and Shawn Wayans etc. They are popular for their projects where they have either acted or produced including the Scary Movie film series, The Wayans Bros., In Living Color, White Chicks, My Wife and Kids, and Little Man to name a few. The first generation children include 10 siblings, who are the children of Howell (a retail manager) and Elvira (a homemaker) Wayans.

Who are the Wayans brothers? Here is the 1st generation Wayans family list

According to DigitalSpy, Howell Wayans and Elvira Wayans had ten children, five boys and five girls. This includes Dwayne, Keenen, Deidre, Damon, Kim, Elvira, Nadia, Devon, Shawn and Marlon, from oldest to youngest. Where Dwayne, Keenen, Damon, Devon, Shawn and Marlon are the names of the Wayans brothers. Here is a brief description of the popular Wayans from the 1st generation Wayans family tree.

Keenen Ivory Wayans is an actor, comedian, writer-director. He is most famous for being associated with the show titled In Living Color and Scary Movie franchise. He is credited for being the first one from the family to be associated with Hollywood projects.

Damon Wayans Sr is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer-producer. His son named Damon Wayans Jr is currently considered to be the most successful Wayans as of now. Damon Wayans Sr is known for his roles in My Wife And Kids, The Underground, Bamboozled, Major Payne, and Damon etc.

Shawn Wayans is an actor, comedian, writer-producer who featured on the hit show titled The Wayans Bros., he also featured as an FBI agent in White Chicks.

Marlon Wayans is an actor, comedian, writer-producer who is famous for his role in NBC sitcom called Marlon as well as Netflix's Naked.

Wayans Family tree: Second generation

Damon Wayans Jr. - Son of Damon Wayans Sr. He could be seen featuring in many comedy projects including New Girl, Big Hero 6, Let's Be Cops, and Happy Endings.

Damien Wayans - son of Elvira Wayans Jr, who is an actor, screenwriter, television producer, and director. He is known for his directorial debut in the movie called Dance Flick.

Chaunte Wayans - daughter of Elvira Wayans Jr, who is a stand-up comedian and is also famous for her role in Dance Flick as well as 50 Shades of Black.

Craig Wayans - Son of Diedre Wayans, who is an actor, writer and television producer. He was a consulting producer on uncle Marlon's show Marlon & uncle Damon Wayans' My Wife and Kids too.

The Wayans family is known for producing and acting in shows like Hollywood Shuffle, In Living Color, Mo' Money, Blankman, Major Payne, The Wayans Bros, A Low Down Dirty Shame, Waynehead. Scary Movie, My Wife and Kids, White Chicks, Little Man, The Underground, Thugaboo, Dance Flick, and Second Generation Wayans. Some of the young Wayans family members include Summer Wayans, Nala Wayans, Gregg Wayans, Michael Wayans.

