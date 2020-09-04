Simon Cowell Returns To America's Got Talent In The Most Unexpected Form

America’s Got Talent is one of the most popular shows of all time. The recent episode of the show has certainly been attracting a lot of viewers. This is because of one act where the makers managed to get back the injured judge, Simon Cowell with an unexpected twist. Read more to know about America’s Got Talent judge, Simon Cowell and his injury.

Simon Cowell returns to America’s Got Talent

America’s Got Talent makers decided to fill in Simon Cowell’s shoes with a funny act. They got a Simon dummy as a filler for the show. The viewers certainly loved this version of Simon Cowell and certainly cheered for him. The puppet was handled by Howie Mandel and the act was introduced as a transition for new judge Sofia Vergara’s ventriloquism act. It is not shocking to see Vergara’s love for puppets. Last week’s surprise guest and Sofia’s Modern Family co-star, Ed O’Neill also confessed about Sofia’s love for ventriloquism. All of this happened because Simon broke his back due to an accident. Read more to know about Simon Cowell’s accident.

America’s Got Talent judge, Simon Cowell's accident

Simon Cowell was recently involved in an electric bike accident that broke his back. He was rushed to the hospital where he got a 6-hour long operation that also included adding a steel rod in his back. All of this has occurred just 3 three days before the quarter-finals of America’s Got Talent. But the show continued with Kelly Clarkson and Kenan Thompson subbing in for Simon Cowell. The makers have decided to get the show back on and start shooting their Semi-finals by the next week. Apart from there's already announced semi-finalists, there is also going to be a wildcard entry. A number of fans have been asking the judges to get their favourite contestants back. Some of the fan favourites are Bonavega and Sheldon Riley. Here are all the America’s Got Talent contestants that advanced to the Semi-Finals.

Alan Silva - Aerialist

Archie Williams - Singer

Brandon Leake - Spoken Word Poet

Broken Roots - Singing Guitarists Duo

Double Dragon - Singing Duet

Malik Dope - Drummer

Roberta Battaglia - Singer

Shaquira McGrath - Singer

Spyros Brothers - Diabolo Duo

America’s Got Talent Season 15 Judges

Howie Mandel

Heidi Klum

Sofía Vergara

Simon Cowell

Eric Stonestreet (guest)

Kelly Clarkson (guest)

Kenan Thompson (guest)

