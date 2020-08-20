Selena Gomez & David Henrie Have A Storyline For 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Reunion

American actor David Henrie, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, revealed that he and Selena Gomez have often "talked" about rebooting their Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place. While talking to Access, David Henrie said that the two talk about the reunion so much that they have a whole storyline mapped out for their characters. David further added that there is a lot of talks but nothing is official.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie on Wizards reunion

Elaborating further, the 31-year-old actor went on to say that the family factor made the show a hit. He added that starting the show from the opposite version, by showing the family divided, could be "a great idea". Giving further details, David said his character Justin can continue doing his thing at WizTech while Selena Gomez's character Alex will be more like a fashionista. Reasoning the same, he added that if all the characters are in their own world, doing their own stuff, and have forgotten how to be a family, that would be a great place to start the show.

READ | Taylor Swift's Songs Featuring Her Friends Abigail, Selena Gomez, & Gigi Hadid

The four-season long Disney series ended in 2012 with an hourlong finale that saw Russo siblings Alex (Gomez), Justin (Henrie), and Max (Jake T. Austin) compete in the family wizard competition. In the finale episode, Alex became the family wizard while Justin became the new Headmaster of WizTech and also retained his wizard powers. Meanwhile, Max was chosen to run the Russo family's sub sandwich shop.

As the conversation moved further, Henrie was asked to share details of his upcoming project This is the year. Throwing light on the film, he said that the movie is meant to make people feel good. The film will revolve around a high school senior and his friends as they embark on a road trip to see their favourite band. The coming-of-age film releasing on August 28 will also mark David Henrie's feature directorial debut.

READ | BLACKPINK’s Collaboration With Selena Gomez Is Confirmed & Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Wizard of Waverly Place cast

Along with David, Selena and Jake, the series also featured Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals Barrera and David DeLuise in the lead. Recently, on August 9, Selena and David shared a teaser from an upcoming project as they filmed a socially distant video together. In the clip, the Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars were separated by a grassy wall as they appeared to be on a set.

READ | Selena Gomez And Other Popular Celebs Who Are Not Allowed In China

READ | BLACKPINK's Jisoo Opens Up About Band's Much-awaited Collaboration With Selena Gomez

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.