BLACKPINK’s Collaboration With Selena Gomez Is Confirmed & Fans Cannot Keep Calm

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has announced that their new single which will be out in the month of August will feature international pop sensation, Selena Gomez. They had earlier teased a featuring artist without mentioning the name, which generated much curiosity in fandom-Blinks. The fandom had guessed the possible artists that would do a collaboration and turns out that they are correct. Blinks had taken to social media and said that BLACKPINK is collaborating with Selena Gomez and that the fans' guesses were right.

Confirmed! Blackpink's new album to feature Selena Gomez

As per the last covered report, YG Entertainment released the teaser poster of the song featuring all the members of the girl band which includes Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo. The fun uber-cool poster shows the girls in quirky avatars donning accessories and chic looks. Under their picture is a blank frame which reads, “Featuring” and a huge question mark.

Earlier today BLACKPINK, as well as Selena Gomez, took to their social media handles to share the quirky poster for the collaboration. The much-awaited single track will be releasing on August 28, a few weeks from now. The fandom went berserk on social media when the news first came out.

Check out BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's first poster together

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s new track details have not been released yet. However, Selena, while sharing the poster expressed her excitement about the collab. She wrote, “So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!@Roses_Are_Rosie @JennieRubyJane @LaLaLaLisa_M @sooyaaa__.”

It will be a first time for Selena Gomez to be collaborating with any K-pop act. However, BLACKPINK has collaborated with pop stars like Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa before this. With the former, they have the song Sour Candy and with the latter they have released the song Kiss and Make-Up in the past.

The two k-pop stars also commented on each other's post, pouring heart emoticons on the teaser poster-

Image Credits: Selena Gomez on BLACKPINK'S post

Meanwhile, Blackpink’s recently released pre-single ‘How You Like That’ has already broken several records. As per media reports that have surfaced online, the song has been credited with several Guinness World Records. The music video of ‘How You like That’ reportedly garnered 86.3 million views within just the first day of its release.

Currently, the video has over 400 million views. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, released her single track Past Life earlier in July.

Check out the fan reactions on BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's collab-

The link to pre-add @SelenaGomez & @BLACKPINK’s collaboration on Apple Music is broken due to heavy traffic from fans. pic.twitter.com/3ncybchGXM — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGChartUpdate) August 12, 2020

SELPINK IN YOUR AREA — ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ (@SelselMari) August 12, 2020

