Taylor Swift's Songs Featuring Her Friends Abigail, Selena Gomez, & Gigi Hadid

American pop artist Taylor Swift is one of the most popular singers of the current generation. She is amongst the celebrities who have a long list of friends in the industry, who are often referred to as 'her squad' or her 'BFFs'. Among many of her friends, some of her close friends in the industry include celebrities like Selena Gomez, Jaime King, Hailey Steinfield, Martha Hunt, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, and many more. Take a look at the times when Taylor Swift made music videos with her close friends.

Taylor Swift songs with friends:

Bad Blood

Taylor Swift's song Bad Blood is most commonly known as the most famous shade song of her career. The music video is picturised on all the members of Selena's squad. Some of the famous stars, models and singers who were seen in the music video include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Serayah, Mariska Hargitay, Lily Aldridge, Zendaya, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Camila Cabello, and Cara Delevingne.

22

In the song 22, Taylor had cast many of her real-life best friends including Gossip Girl fame Jessica Szohr. Taylor Swift featured her longtime BFF Abigail Anderson Lucier in the music video for the song 22 as well.

Fifteen

The Love Story singer wrote a song inspired by Abigail and hers' initial encounters with love and heartbreaks. Abigail Anderson Lucier is Taylor's hometown friend. Taylor Swift and Abigail's friendship started back in school. The social media star Abigail has often been spotted in Taylor's songs like Picture to Burn, Fifteen, 22, Teardrops on My Guitar, I’m Only Me When I’m With You, and New Romantics. Abigail and Taylor also appeared together on The Ellen Show a long time ago as well.

Look What You Made Me Do

Look What You Made Me Do is one of the most famous songs ever made by Taylor Swift. It has over 1 billion views on YouTube which is a feat achieved by only a few artists. In the song, one can spot Taylor including some of her famous friends' names in the music video. This includes the names of her squad members and closest friends including Lena Dunham, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Ed Sheeran.

Taylor Swift's songs: Latest album Folklore

Taylor Swift recently released her album folklore. Taylor Swift suddenly announced that she is dropping a surprise 8th studio album at midnight on July 23. Taylor Swift also shared the album's cover art and revealed that it would feature multiple collaborations, including one with Bon Iver. Her brand new album features songs with the theme of her "whims, dreams, fears and musings". Taylor Swift's album folklore has 16 tracks with a bonus track titled The Lakes.

