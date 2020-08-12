Selena Gomez Assures Her Skin-care Line 'Rare Beauty' Will Be 100% Vegan & Cruelty-free

Last week, the official Instagram handle of Rare Beauty, owned by the American singer Selena Gomez, shared a few interesting details of its products, ahead of the launch. Sharing the picture of Selena Gomez with her two furry friends, Winnie and Daisy, Rare Beauty also stated its launch date. In the candid picture, Selena Gomez was seen posing with an all-smiling face while showering love on the dogs featured in the post.

The caption read, "For the past few months, you've all been asking… and we're proud to share that our products will be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Like you, we love and care for our animals too./ Coming September 3rd only @Sephora and RareBeauty.com (sic)". Scroll down to take a look.

The post managed to receive more than 288k likes (and is still counting) within a few days. A section of fans started praising Selena in the comment section. A fan wrote, "WOW IM PROUD" while another user asserted, "I love how your brand is all about mental health and everyone’s wellbeing including animals you’re an example for many". Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over the trio, Selena and her two pet dogs; a comment read, "Selena w Daisy & Winnie>>>>>>".

Selena Gomez's Rare album

Interestingly, the Wolves singer has an album in her repertoire which shares the same name with her upcoming beauty line. Her third solo studio album, Rare, was dropped in January 2020. Supported by four singles, the first three singles of the album managed to reach the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Rare Beauty launch details

The beauty line will be launched on September 3. Back in February, the 28-year-old singer announced the project. However, the pandemic pushed the line's summer 2020 launch date, and on August 4, Gomez announced the official launch date. In her chat with Interview Magazine, Gomez confirmed that the line will have foundation, concealer, lipstick, and eyeshadow.

Revealing more details, Selena said that there will be 48 shades of foundation. She also promised that the product line will also have a mascara. The products will be available online and at Sephora store from September 3 onwards.

