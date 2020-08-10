'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Actors Selena Gomez And David Henrie To Work On A New Project?

American pop singer and actor Selena Gomez rose to fame when she starred in the Disney Channel's popular TV show called Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012. She played the character of Alex Russo in the show. The serial was based on the lives of a wizard family with wizard parents and their three children. Recently, the leads of the show David Henrie & Selena Gomez, who play the role of siblings in the show, were seen together in a recent Instagram post indicating that they may be starting a new project soon.

Wizards of Waverly Place actors Selena Gomez and David Henrie gear up for a new project?

Selena Gomez and David Henrie, who play the roles of Alex and Justin in Wizards of Waverly Place, were recently seen sharing a teaser of their new project together. Both David Henrie and Selena shared the same post captioning it with the word “Hmm”. They could be seen standing opposite to a grass wall. While David shared the teaser of their new project in his Instagram profile, Selena took to the Instagram story to share the news of their association. According to People magazine, In September 2019, Henrie had spoken about his association with Gomez for a possible project as well. At the time, talking about the storyline of their new project, Henrie had mentioned that the reboot would showcase the Russo family members to be divided and follow the story in the same plotline.

Selena Gomez played the character of Alex Russo, one of the kids who is trained by her father to become a wizard and win the family wand. Her role in the TV show was quite popular and it won her a decent number of fans. The singer was featured in all four seasons of the show that last aired on January 6, 2012. David Henrie even had a small reunion with Wizards of Waverly Place costars Jennifer Stone and Gregg Sulkin recently. He shared the moment on his Instagram post as well. Take a look.

Selan Gomez on the work front

Selena Gomez has been recently roped in to play the main lead opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short in the upcoming comedy-drama series, Only Murders in the Building. The story of the series documents the life of three strangers who are obsessed with true crime and then later find themselves entangled in one of them. The role of the Back To You singer will mark Gomez's return to television years after she garnered popularity with Wizards of Waverly Place.

Apart from the forthcoming film, the singer is also gearing up for the premiere of her new cooking show on HBO Max titled Selena + Chef. The show will showcase some of her culinary skills in the kitchen while quarantined at home amid the lockdown owing to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. Selena Gomez is also set to launch her new beauty line called Rare Beauty. The Rare Beauty products will be available across North America from September 3, 2020.

Promo Image courtesy: Selena Gomez and David Henrie Instagram

