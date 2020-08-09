Selena Gomez’s Massive Kitchen Could Be Turned Into A 1 BHK Mumbai Apartment?

Selena Gomez is one of the biggest pop stars of the modern era. From being a singing sensation to being a producer, Selena Gomez has donned various hats. Gomez is set to host a quarantine cooking show for HBO Max, titled Selena+ Chef. But what grabbed even more attention was her huge king-size kitchen. Many even claim that her kitchen can easily be turned into a 1 BHK apartment.

Selena Gomez’s king-size kitchen could be turned into a 1 BHK apartment?

Selena Gomez will headline the cooking show, Selena+ Chef, where she will be putting her culinary skills to test with the help of different master chefs in each episode. She will be connected to different celebrity chefs through a video call and will follow their instructions to cook a different and delicious dish every new episode. On August 6, 2020, Selena Gomez took to her official Instagram handle to release the trailer of Selena+ Chef. The trailer seemed a lot of fun and fans loved it but what caught their attention was Gomez’s huge king-size kitchen, that many claim can be easily turned into a 1 BHK apartment.

In the video, one can see a huge white table at the centre of her kitchen, that Selena Gomez uses for chopping. There is also another small table next to it which Selena Gomez has used to keep some beautiful kitchen vessels neatly. The storage pieces and mini bowls are also some of the noticeable antiques. In the video, people can also see that Selena Gomez has two basin areas, one of which is very big and the other one is small. Big storage drawers and a huge cabin for glasses are visible too.

When asked about the series during a media interaction, Selena said that she has always been very vocal about her love of food. She said that if she had another career, she would love to be a chef. She said she does not have the formal training in cooking, however, at home, during the lockdown, she said she finds herself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.

