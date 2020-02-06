Union Budget
Selena Gomez's Pouty Moments That Are Absolutely Insta-perfect; See Pics

Music

Selena Gomez is known for not shying away in front of the camera. She is almost always seen pouting to her heart's content for her Instagram photos. Read on.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
selena Gomez

Selena Gomez reminds a lot of millennials of their childhood and teenage years. She was one of the young faces of Disney in the last decade along with Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato. However, now she has gone on to become an international sensation and pop star with millions of followers all over the globe. Her Insta-perfect photos and videos receive tons of likes and comments. And as famous as her, is Selena Gomez's pout. 

Here's when Selena Gomez proved she is a pout-queen

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Also Read: Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, And Others Who Made Headlines In Hollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Also Read: Selena Gomez Sizzles In These Bold And Beautiful Swimsuit Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Also Read: Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Gorgeous Bikini Looks; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Also Read: Selena Gomez Says She Was A Victim Of Certain Abuse When She Was Dating Justin Bieber

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Also Read: Selena Gomez Hails Demi Lovato For Grammys 2020 Performance After Years Of Feud

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Also Read: Selena Gomez's Adorable Childhood Pictures That Will Make Fans Go 'aww'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Also Read: Selena Gomez All Set To Launch Her Beauty Line Called ‘Rare Beauty’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Also Read: Selena Gomez's Music Videos That Are Every Fan's Favourite

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Also Read: Selena Gomez On Why Social Media Is Destructive And How 'certain Events' Made Her Stronger

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Also Read: Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus And Other Hollywood Stars Transformation You Might Have Missed

 

 

 

