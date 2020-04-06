Chrissy Teigen Shares Recipes That You Can Try At Home During Quarantine

Chrissy Teigen’s social media page during the quarantine is flooded with new recipes. The lockdown period is the perfect time for one to brush up their culinary skills. Chrissy Teigen’s recipes are not only easy but extremely delicious and healthy. Listed below are 5 dishes made by Chrissy Teigen that you can try at home during the quarantine.

Dishes made by Chrissy Teigen that you can try at home during the quarantine

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram has become interesting with her new easy recipes. In the above two posts, she teaches us to make easy Boston cream doughnuts at home. She also teaches us how to make rice pudding with chocolate, orange zest, and cinnamon. Chrissy Teigen's recipes are simple and hassle-free and one must try them out.

Banana bread is another easy dish that one can eat during this time. The recipe is provided on her website. Along with that Chrissy also teaches fans to make easy Scalloped Potatoes with pancake mix. She has also provided healthy alternatives for ingredients that are hard to find in these times.

