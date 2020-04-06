The Debate
Chrissy Teigen Shares Recipes That You Can Try At Home During Quarantine

Hollywood News

Chrissy Teigen's social media page is full of recipes that you can try at home during the quarantine. Read on to take a look at her delicious dishes.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen’s social media page during the quarantine is flooded with new recipes. The lockdown period is the perfect time for one to brush up their culinary skills. Chrissy Teigen’s recipes are not only easy but extremely delicious and healthy. Listed below are 5 dishes made by Chrissy Teigen that you can try at home during the quarantine. 

READ:Chrissy Teigen's Poker Face Expressions In Her Pictures Are Unmissable, See Posts

Dishes made by Chrissy Teigen that you can try at home during the quarantine

READ:Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Kids Groove To The Singer's Unreleased Song 'I Do'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

READ:Chrissy Teigen And Beau John Legend Host A Special Wedding For Daughter's Stuffed Animals

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram has become interesting with her new easy recipes. In the above two posts, she teaches us to make easy Boston cream doughnuts at home. She also teaches us how to make rice pudding with chocolate, orange zest, and cinnamon. Chrissy Teigen's recipes are simple and hassle-free and one must try them out.

READ:Chrissy Teigen Plays Judge For Her Fans On Twitter Before The Release Of ‘Chrissy’s Court’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

READ:Here's How Chrissy Teigen Is Spending Quarantine Time With Her Children | See Pictures

Banana bread is another easy dish that one can eat during this time. The recipe is provided on her website. Along with that Chrissy also teaches fans to make easy Scalloped Potatoes with pancake mix. She has also provided healthy alternatives for ingredients that are hard to find in these times.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

 

 

 

