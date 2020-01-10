The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Being Single And Dealing With Mental Health Issues

Hollywood News

In a recent interview, Selena Gomez revealed that she has been single for almost two years and also commented on her mental health issues. Read on to know more.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is back on grind after five years of her break. Her upcoming album Rare recently released on YouTube. Rare is the third solo studio album by the singer and her first in five years.

The lead single from the album Lose You to Love Me was dropped in October last year, topping the Billboard Hot 100, making it her first number-one single in the United States.

Talking about her album promotion to an international entertainment magazine, Selena opened up about single life and her mental health.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez reveals what kidney transplant surgery was like ahead of album release

Selena Gomez opens up about single life 

Selena Gomez agrees that there are perks of being single. In her recent interview with an international entertainment daily, she said that she enjoys being single. The singer loves going to her room at the end of the day and spending quality time with her dog. She also joked about behaving like a granny. Adding further, the Fetish star said that she has been single for almost two years and she is okay with it.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez reveals how Taylor Swift stood by her after split with Justin Bieber!

Lose You To Love Me is the title track of her album, Rare. The song was a major hit and some have speculated that it is about her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber. However, the album also touches on how much Gomez has grown emotionally and the continual self-work she puts in.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez to quit Instagram, says it is unhealthy for her

Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health

While talking about the song, she revealed that she dealt with low self-esteem and that was something she always worked on. However, now the Kill Em With Kindness singer feels empowered as she has gained much knowledge about mental health issues. Selena further added that for over two to three years, she suffered from mental health issues and with the help of her family, friends and the right medications, her life was completely changed. 

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez's Hawaii vacation turns scary as she gets stung by man o' war jellyfish

Selena Gomez on quitting Instagram

Selena does not plan to stay on social media for too long, as she recently revealed that she will be quitting Instagram after the release of her new album. Speaking to a global news organisation, Selena also said that she got back on Instagram because she was releasing her music. However, she told her best friend Courtney Lopez on Thursday that she would be taking it off her phone again soon. 

PROMO IMAGE CREDITS: INSTAGRAM - @selenagomez

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU SEEKS PEOPLE'S SUPPORT
IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON: TRUMP
CONG SENDS SHOWCAUSE NOTICE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
CRPF WITHDRAWS SECURITY COVER
KHELO INDIA GAMES TO BE INAUGURATED