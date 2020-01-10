Selena Gomez Opens Up About Being Single And Dealing With Mental Health Issues

Selena Gomez is back on grind after five years of her break. Her upcoming album Rare recently released on YouTube. Rare is the third solo studio album by the singer and her first in five years.

The lead single from the album Lose You to Love Me was dropped in October last year, topping the Billboard Hot 100, making it her first number-one single in the United States.

Talking about her album promotion to an international entertainment magazine, Selena opened up about single life and her mental health.

Selena Gomez opens up about single life

Selena Gomez agrees that there are perks of being single. In her recent interview with an international entertainment daily, she said that she enjoys being single. The singer loves going to her room at the end of the day and spending quality time with her dog. She also joked about behaving like a granny. Adding further, the Fetish star said that she has been single for almost two years and she is okay with it.

Lose You To Love Me is the title track of her album, Rare. The song was a major hit and some have speculated that it is about her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber. However, the album also touches on how much Gomez has grown emotionally and the continual self-work she puts in.

Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health

While talking about the song, she revealed that she dealt with low self-esteem and that was something she always worked on. However, now the Kill Em With Kindness singer feels empowered as she has gained much knowledge about mental health issues. Selena further added that for over two to three years, she suffered from mental health issues and with the help of her family, friends and the right medications, her life was completely changed.

Selena Gomez on quitting Instagram

Selena does not plan to stay on social media for too long, as she recently revealed that she will be quitting Instagram after the release of her new album. Speaking to a global news organisation, Selena also said that she got back on Instagram because she was releasing her music. However, she told her best friend Courtney Lopez on Thursday that she would be taking it off her phone again soon.

